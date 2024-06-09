Chicago Red Stars Match at Wrigley Field Breaks Single-Game NWSL Attendance Record
In a landmark year for women's sports in North America, yet another attendance record has fallen.
Bay FC defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2–1 Saturday at Wrigley Field in Chicago in front of 35,038 fans—the largest crowd for a single game in the 11-year history of the National Women's Soccer League.
The mark was previously held by a 0-0 draw between the OL Reign and Washington Spirit on Oct. 6, 2023 at Lumen Field in Seattle, which drew 34,130 fans. A 2-0 Portland Thorns win over the Reign on June 3, 2023 was seen by 42,054 fans, but as part of a doubleheader with MLS rivals in the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers.
Defender Kiki Pickett and midfielder Joelle Anderson staked Bay FC to a 2–0 lead before Chicago forward Penelope Hocking scored three minutes into stoppage time, creating the final margin at the home of the Chicago Cubs.
The milestone NWSL game joins record-shattering attendance and ratings figures for women in college basketball, professional basketball and hockey in 2024.