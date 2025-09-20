Christian Pulisic Achieves Impressive Feat With Dazzling AC Milan Performance
Christian Pulisic starred for AC Milan on Saturday, scoring twice and picking up an assist in a dominant 3–0 victory over Udinese in Serie A action.
With three goal involvements, Pulisic achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first player to score at least 25 goals and provide at least 15 assists in the last three Serie A seasons, with 25 goals and 17 assists with AC Milan.
The Pennsylvania native was involved early in the match, but waited until the 40th minute to score his first goal, quickly cutting through midfield before laying off the ball to Pervis Estupiñán, whose shot rebounded into Pulisic’s pathway. The American star made no mistake to slot home the opening goal.
Pulisic picked up his assist in the 47th minute, chasing down and stripping the ball from Jesper Karlström before setting up Youssouf Fofana for a finish inside the box.
Less than 10 minutes after, he grabbed his third goal involvement of the day, taking on a pass from Adrien Rabiot in the 53rd minute before smashing a low-driven shot into the goal, an attempt goalkeeper Răzvan Sava might want back.
Not only did he reach an impressive Serie A milestone, but he also became just the second U.S. men’s national team player to score two goals and assist once in a top-five European league match in the last 20 years—the first since Jordan Pefok did it in Ligue 1 for Rennes vs. Nîmes in 2018.
In addition to his goal contributions, Pulisic had 46 touches, four tackles and completed 23 of his 26 attempted passes.
The performance continued a stellar spell of form for the 27-year-old with four goals and two assists in his last seven matches between AC Milan and the USMNT.
Pulisic is back on the pitch with Milan on Sept. 23 against Lecce in the Coppa Italia, and looks likely to return to the USMNT for October friendlies against Ecuador and Australia as 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation ramps up.