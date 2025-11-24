Christian Pulisic ‘Sends a Message’ to the Rest of Serie A
While doing his best to avoid any declarations he may come to regret, AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic admitted that Sunday’s derby win over Inter “sends a message” to the rest of Serie A that the Rossoneri are very much in the title race.
The U.S. men’s national team star scored the only goal in the latest iteration of this storied European rivalry, poking in from close range after a typically rapid raid forward. Pulisic and his fellow outfielders were ultimately indebted to their goalkeeper, Mike Maignan, who made six staggering saves on the night, including one to deny a Hakan Çalhanoğlu penalty.
The win took Milan up to second, level on points with defending champions Napoli and just two behind league leaders Roma.
Serie A Table After Matchday 12
Team
Goal Difference
Points
1. Roma
+9
27
2. Milan
+9
25
3. Napoli
+8
25
4. Inter
+13
24
5. Bologna
+13
24
6. Juventus
+4
20
“Big performances like this against big teams helped us a lot,” Pulisic reflected postgame. “Yeah, [it] sends a message to hopefully the rest of the league, but we just have to keep going and finding consistency.”
That sense of wariness just 12 games into a 38-match campaign was evident. “For us, we’re not looking at where we want to be at the top of the table the whole season,” Milan’s leading scorer noted. “It’s when it comes down to it, we have to be there, so we take it game by game.”
This approach has certainly served Pulisic well thus far this season.
Pulisic On Course for Career-Best Campaign
Everything about Pulisic just seems to be more straightforward this season. While his stance on skipping international callups has put some noses out of joint—even if Mauricio Pochettino appears to have shaken off last summer’s Gold Cup snub—this blunt approach to prioritizing his health ahead of the 2026 World Cup has clearly been paying off.
On the pitch, Pulisic’s game has that same hardened edge. Increasingly deployed as part of a mobile front-two in Massimiliano Allegri’s favored 3-5-2 shape, the regular winger has pared back to goal contributions above and beyond anything else. Pulisic is dribbling less and shooting more, spared excessive defensive duties to focus on crashing into the penalty area at every given opportunity.
All five of Pulisic’s goals this season have been plundered from within 15 yards of goal. In fact, he’s only taken one shot in Serie A from beyond the arc of the penalty D this term as he hones in on his increasingly clear goal. Given Milan’s riotous start to the campaign, the Serie A title may be another realistic ambition.
Statistic
Per 90 Value
Personal Rank Over Past Nine Seasons
Goals
1.1
1st
xG
0.48
1st
Assists
0.43
1st
xA
0.40
1st
Chances Created
3.0
1st
Dribbles Completed
1.7
6th
Crosses
2.6
5th
Tackles
0.4
9th