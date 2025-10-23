Complete MLS Cup Playoff Bracket Set, Inter Miami’s Route to Final
The final 16-team MLS bracket has been set.
Home advantage proved decisive as both Chicago Fire and Portland Timbers defeated Orlando City and Real Salt Lake City respectively to advance through the Wild Card round. It was the Fire’s first playoff win of any kind since 2009, while Portland had won just two of their last 11 regular season matches.
Wednesday night’s dramatic events paved the way for the final lineup of playoff fixtures to be confirmed.
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia Union, as top Eastern seeds, are the side that will be taking on Wildcard entrants Chicago Fire in their best-of-three series across Round One. The freshly crowned Supporters’ Shield holders did the double over the Fire in the regular season, scoring five goals without reply.
Inter Miami start the postseason against the team that saw them end the regular campaign. Nashville were thumped 5–2 on South Beach as Lionel Messi secured his status as Golden Boot winner with a hat-trick. The Coyotes coach B.J. Callaghan claimed that “we look forward to playing Miami again,” although some fans may feel different.
Higher Seed (Hosts Game 1 and 3)
Lower Seed (Hosts Game 2)
Philadelphia Union (1)
Chicago Fire (8)
FC Cincinnati (2)
Columbus Crew (7)
Inter Miami (3)
Nashville SC (6)
Charlotte FC (4)
New York City FC (5)
Western Conference
San Diego topped the Western Conference in their maiden season as a franchise and begin their first playoff run against Portland Timbers, a club which is yet to score a goal against Mikey Varas’s side.
Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps and an LAFC side enlivened by Son Heung-min find themselves on the same side of the bracket. Should the two clubs overcome their Round One ties against FC Dalles and Minnesota United respectively, they will face off in a marquee Conference Semifinals.
Higher Seed (Hosts Game 1 and 3)
Lower Seed (Hosts Game 2)
San Diego FC (1)
Portland Timbers (8)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2)
FC Dallas (7)
LAFC (3)
Austin FC (6)
Minnesota United (4)
Seattle Sounders FC (5)
Inter Miami’s Route to MLS Cup
Round One Opponent (Best of Three)
- Nashville
Conference Semifinal Potential Opponents
- FC Cincinnati (2)
- Columbus Crew (7)
Conference Final Potential Opponents
- Philadelphia Union (1)
- Charlotte FC (4)
- New York City FC (5)
- Chicago Fire (8)
MLS Cup Potential Opponents
- San Diego FC (1)
- Vancouver Whitecaps (2)
- LAFC (3)
- Minnesota United (4)
- Seattle Sounders (5)
- Austin FC (6)
- FC Dallas (7)
- Portland Timbers (8)