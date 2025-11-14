Could Cristiano Ronaldo Miss World Cup Games Through Suspension?
From Patrick Vieira vs. Roy Keane to Maxi López vs. Mauri Icardi, football has seldom been shy of captivating and, occasionally, rather crazy individual rivalries.
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the all-time greats; there’s no disputing that. His perpetual battle for hearts and minds with Lionel Messi has long come to define his storied career, but in older age, Portugal’s captain is starting to pick more peculiar fights.
Who’d have thought an Irish centre back currently plying his trade in England’s second tier would be so adept at rumbling Piers Morgan’s chum?
Ronaldo seemingly never forgot Dara O’Shea’s antics before a missed penalty during Portugal’s 2–1 victory over the Republic of Ireland four years ago, venting his frustration on a bleak Portuguese night in Dublin on Thursday via a swing of the elbow to O’Shea’s midriff.
The first red card of his international career ensued, and Ronaldo is now at risk of missing games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ireland’s memorable victory over Portugal means Roberto Martinez’s side haven’t yet confirmed their place at the tournament. Still, a win on Sunday against FIFA’s 104th-ranked nation, Armenia, will be enough to get the job done.
Ronaldo’s straight red card means he’s suspended for Portugal’s final qualifier, and FIFA’s regulations note that any suspensions picked up in qualifiers would carry over to next summer’s World Cup. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will determine whether the 40-year-old’s elbow on O’Shea is worthy of more than a one-game ban.
FIFA’s Disciplinary Code, Chapter 2, Article 14(i) states: “Players and officials shall be suspended for misconduct as specified below … at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent or a person other than a match official”
If Portugal win on Sunday and qualify for the tournament, Ronaldo will miss their first two group games should he pick up a three-game suspension. However, if Martinez’s side are involved in the March playoffs, the 40-year-old will serve his ban then.
However, FIFA surely won’t impose a steep punishment on the still incredibly marketable Portuguese captain. They’ll want Ronaldo playing as much as possible in North America next summer (assuming his nation qualify), and a far-from-malicious elbow on O’Shea is unlikely to warrant a multi-game suspension.