Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record at World Cups: Appearances, Goals, Results
There was a feeling of conclusion when Cristiano Ronaldo departed the Al Thumama Stadium with his head bowed.
The fancied Portugal star had just exited the 2022 World Cup to history-makers Morocco, with captain Ronaldo unable to turn the tide off the bench in the second half. His self-assurance knows no bounds, but even the great Ronaldo may have thought that was that in regard to his World Cup career.
The ultimate prize had eluded him, but Lionel Messi’s subsequent legacy-sealing triumph left no doubt in Ronaldo’s mind. Qatar couldn’t be the culmination. To 2026 he goes, with North America offering the 40-year-old one final shot at completing his CV.
The all-time great is recognized as such because of his capacity to perform on the biggest stage under the brightest lights. However, on the grandest occasion of them all, Ronaldo has somewhat floundered.
Here is an overview of Ronaldo’s World Cup record since his debut in the competition back in 2006.
2006 World Cup
The Portuguese was merely a burgeoning star at Manchester United when the 2006 World Cup rolled around, with Ronaldo only beginning to mature from a flashy winger to a forward drenched in substance.
Portugal had just gotten over their stunning defeat to Greece in the Euro 2004 final when they headed to Germany rife with expectations. 21-year-old Ronaldo formed a key part of Luiz Felipe Scolari’s core.
His only goal arrived from the penalty spot in Portugal’s second group game against Iran, and after Scolari rested him for the start of the knockouts, the winger exited their infamous victory over the Netherlands in the round of 16 early following a challenge from Khalid Boulahrouz that left him in tears.
A swift recovery meant Ronaldo returned for the quarterfinal against England, where he played a major role in the dismissal of clubmate Wayne Rooney after the Englishman stamped on Ricardo Carvalho. Ronaldo’s wink in the aftermath ensured he emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 on English shores once the 2006–07 Premier League season got underway.
Few had sympathy when Portugal were beaten by France in the last four.
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Minutes Per Goal
Minutes Per Goal Contribution
6
1
0
484
484
2010 World Cup
His 2009 move to Real Madrid meant Ronaldo was the most expensive footballer in the world come the start of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Superstardom had been breached, but he was carrying a considerably less talented Portuguese squad compared to 2006.
Ronaldo was their great hope, but Portugal were yet to enjoy the very best of the 2008 Ballon d’Or winner. He’d failed to score throughout qualifying, and his goal in their 7–0 rout of North Korea was the first Ronaldo had bagged for his country in 16 months.
His team advanced into the knockout stages with Brazil, but their campaign was halted by Iberian rivals Spain, the eventual winners, in the round of 16. Ronaldo described himself as a “broken man” after the defeat, having endured a rather subdued tournament.
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Minutes Per Goal
Minutes Per Goal Contribution
4
1
1
360
180
2014 World Cup
Ronaldo added a second Ballon d’Or to his haul in 2013, and had helped Real Madrid to ’La Decima’ just a month before the start of the 2014 World Cup. Many would’ve regarded him as the world’s best at the time, but his struggles at this tournament continued in Brazil.
Ronaldo was said to be carrying a knee injury throughout, with Portugal this time failing to reach the knockout stages after their star man scored just once during the group stages.
After losing 4–0 to Germany on Matchday 1, Portugal struck late to earn a point against the United States. Despite edging past Ghana 2–1 in their final group game, during which Ronaldo scored, they exited the competition on goal difference.
Back home, questions were starting to emerge over Ronaldo’s capacity to lead.
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Minutes Per Goal
Minutes Per Goal Contribution
3
1
1
270
135
2018 World Cup
Such concerns were dispelled at Euro 2016, when a Portugal side with a pretty poor supporting cast around Ronaldo stunned hosts France to win the final 1–0. They’d failed to win a single group game and benefited from a rather kind run to reach the showpiece event, but Ronaldo was excellent throughout, finishing with three goals.
Their defiance of the odds two years prior initiated optimism for Fernando Santos’s side in Russia, with the squad failing to evolve drastically. Ronaldo’s form would ultimately decide how far they’d go, though, and it looked like they were in for a special month when their superstar forward scored a memorable hat-trick in a 3–3 draw with Spain on the second day of the tournament.
However, Ronaldo peaked early. After scoring four minutes into their second group game against Morocco, he failed to find the back of the net again. Portugal progressed into the knockouts but were beaten by Uruguay in the last 16.
Ronaldo drew a blank, meaning he’d now failed to score in five World Cup knockout games.
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Minutes Per Goal
Minutes Per Goal Contribution
4
4
0
90
90
2022 World Cup
Some may have thought that Ronaldo’s no-show in Sochi would be his last World Cup outing, but he remained a prolific performer for Juventus and scored at a decent rate during his second spell at Man Utd.
Portugal’s talent pool had deepened considerably in time for the winter tournament in Qatar, and there was a sense that their hopes wouldn’t solely fall onto the shoulders of the 37-year-old.
A converted penalty against Ghana meant Ronaldo became the first player to score at five World Cups, but the forward generally looked off the pace in Qatar. If anything, he was inhibiting Fernando Santos’ side, and that success from 12 yards on Matchday 1 would prove to be his only goal of the tournament.
Santos turned to Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos for the knockouts, with that decision vindicated by the striker’s hat-trick in their round of 16 victory over Switzerland. However, in their first World Cup quarterfinal since 2006, Portugal lost 1–0 to Morocco. Second-half substitute Ronaldo had a chance to equalise late on, but he was denied by a smart Yassine Bounou stop.
Portugal enjoyed a glimpse of the future in that stellar victory against the Swiss, but Ronaldo’s refusal to stand down means they’ve continued to carry the superstar post-Qatar. If he avoids a suspension, the 40-year-old is expected to be Roberto Martinez’s starting striker next summer, and before he can think about winning the thing, Ronaldo will first want to end his 20-year wait for a goal in the knockout stages.
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Minutes Per Goal
Minutes Per Goal Contribution
5
1
0
288
288
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Overall World Cup Record
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Minutes Per Goal
Minutes Per Goal Contribution
22
8
2
220
176