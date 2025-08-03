EA FC 25 FUTTIES: All ‘Best of’ Batch 3 Cards in Packs (Aug. 1–15)
Every card re-released for EA FC 25 FUTTIES ‘Best of’ Batch 3 listed including Team of the Season and Team of the Year items.
EA FC 25 FUTTIES is going strong as fans participate in the annual end-of-year promotion in Ultimate Team.
Part of the celebration each year, outside of 99 items entering packs and that special pink flair, is the re-release of promotional items coming back into packs. EA Sports spreads out batches throughout FUTTIES to keep fans engaged for the duration. Having so many special cards in the rotation makes completing expensive Squad Building Challenges relatively easy with some simple menu grinding.
But, which items are in packs?
Here is the full list of ‘Best of’ Batch 3 items in packs from Aug. 1–15 for FUTTIES Teams 4 and 5.
EA FC 25 FUTTIES: ‘Best of’ Batch 3 (Aug. 1–15)
- TOTS Pernille Harder
- TOTS Alessandro Bastoni
- TOTY Rodri
- TOTS Temwa Chawinga
- Immortals Pele
- TOTS Jude Bellingham
- TOTS Mohamed Salah
- TOTS Kylian Mbappe
- TOTS Harry Kane
- TOTS Cristiano Ronaldo
- TOTY Vinicius Junior
- TOTS Ousmane Dembele
- TOTS Lamine Yamal
- TOTY Jude Bellingham
- TOTS Khadija Shaw
- TOTS Lindsey Heaps
- TOTS Lionel Messi
- TOTS Mateo Retegui
- TOTS Raphinha
- TOTS Victor Osimhen
- TOTS Alexia Putellas
- TOTY Caroline Graham Hansen
- TOTS Jonathan Tah
- TOTS Virgil van Dijk
- TOTY Sophia WIlson
- TOTY Aitana Bonmati
- TOTS Declan Rice
- TOTY Guro Reiten
- TOTY Alexia Putellas
- TOTS Xherdan Shaqiri
- Immortals Ronaldo
- TOTS Joao Neves
- Future Stars Johan Cruyff
- TOTS Leonardo Fernandez
- TOTS Ko Seung Beom
- TOTS Steven Moreira
- Thunderstruck Zinedine Zidane
- TOTS Vinicius Junior
- Grassroot Greats Diego Maradona
- TOTS Sophia Wilson
- TOTS Bradley Barcola
- TOTY Mohamed Salah
- Fantasy FC Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- TOTS Scott McTominay
- TOTS Alexander Isak
- TOTS Nuno Mendes
- TOTY Sakina Karchaoui
- Fantasy FC Marcus Rashford
- Fantasy FC Alphonso Davies
- Immortals Nadie Angerer
- Immortals Thierry Henry
- TOTS Valentin Gomez
- TOTS Maya Le Tissier
- TOTS Sjoeke Nusken
- TOTS Armand Lauriente
- TOTS Wu Lei
- TOTY Dani Carvajal
- TOTY Honorable Mentions Erling Haaland
- Dreamchasers Kylian Mbappe
- TOTY Cole Palmer
- Fantasy FC Omar Marmoush
- TOTS Lucy Bronze
- Fantasy FC Rodrygo
- FUT Birthday Virgil van Dijk
- FUT Birthday Gabriel Martinelli
- FUT Birthday Kenny Dalglish
- FUT Birthday Julian Alvarez
- Immortals Paolo Maldini
- Thunderstruck Kylian Mbappe
- Fantasy FC Eden Hazard
- Fantasy FC Ze Roberto
- Dreamchasers Birgit Prinz
- FUT Birthday Warren Zaire-Emery
- Dreamchasers Lucio
- TOTY Irene Parades
- FUT Birthday Sam Kerr
- TOTY Alejandro Grimaldo
- Immortals David Ginola
- Dreamchasers Kaka
- Immortals Gareth Bale
- Dreamchasers Raul
- Dreamchasers Xavi
- Dreamchasers Rivaldo
- TOTY Ann-Katrin Berger
- TOTY Ferenc Puskas
- Future Stars Garrincha
- Ultimate Succession Ronaldinho
- Future Stars Samuel Eto'o
- Winter Wildcards Erling Haaland (CB)
- FUT Birthday Jamal Musiala
- Dreamchasers Kadidiatou Diani
- Dreamchasers Alexia Putellas
- FUT Birthday Nico Williams
- Dreamchasers Renard
- FUT Birthday Federico Dimarco
- Immortals Javier Zanetti
- Dreamchasers Ethan Nwaneri
- Dreamchasers Nuno Mendes
- Immortals Gianluca Zambrotta
- FUT Birthday Sol Campbell
- FUT Birthday Mallory Swanson
- Immortals Kelly Smith
- Dreamchasers Marcos Llorente
- Dreamchasers Alisson
- FUT Birthday David Alaba
- Thunderstruck Kevin De Bruyne
- Grassroot Greats Franck Ribery
- Immortals Wayne Rooney
- Dreamchasers Edwin van der Sar
- Future Stars Endrick
- Ultimate Succession Paolo Maldini
- Dreamchasers Gianluca Vialli
- Dreamchasers Nadine Kessler
- Dreamchasers Mario Gomez
- Dreamchasers Khadija Shaw
- Winter Wildcards Vinicius Junior (LW)
- Dreamchasers Linda Caicedo
- Dreamchasers Ewa Pajor
- FUT Birthday Marcus Thuram
- Ultimate Succession Lionel Messi
- FUT Birthday Gavi
- Fantasy FC Moises Caicedo
- Future Stars Amad Diallo
- Dreamchasers Nico Schlotterbeck
- Immortals Alessandro Del Piero
- Dreamchasers Mariona
- Winter Wildcards Homare Sawa
- FUT Birthday Marinette Pichon
- Dreamchasers Bixente Lizarazu
- Dreamchasers Claude Makelele
- Dreamchasers Marcel Desailly
- Dreamchasers Robbie Keane
- Dreamchasers Enzo Francescoli
- TOTY Roberto Carlos
- Centurions Rodri
- Total Rush Kylian Mbappe
- Dreamchaserse Leon Bailey
- TOTY Aya Miyama
- FUT Birthday Marco van Basten
- FUT Birthday Claudio Marchisio
- TOTY Eric Cantona
- Ultimate Succession Franco Baresi
- Grassroot Greats Didier Drogba
- TOTY Honorable Mentions Florian Wirtz
- Future Stars Linda Caicedo
- Fantasy FC Jonathan Burkardt
- Numero FUT Eder Militao
- Centurions Lautaro Martinez
- Winter Wildcards Frenkie de Jong (CAM)
- Winter Wildcards Neymar Jr (ST)
- Dreamchasers Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir
- Future Stars Jamie Gittens
- Winter Wildcards Sophia Wilson (RW)
- TOTY Honorable Mentions Jeremie Frimpong
- FUT Birthday Lena Oberdorf
- Winter Wildcards Frenkie de Jong (CM)
- FUT Birthday Adrien Rabiot
- FUT Birthday Isco
- Grassroot Greats Jaap Stam
- Thunderstruck Jairzinho
- Track Stars Lucio
- Numero FUT Eduardo Camavinga
- Ultimate Succession Alessandro Del Piero
- Total Rush Kevin De Bruyne
- Future Stars Bobby Moore
- Centurions Franck Ribery
- Centurions Julie Foudy
- Thunderstruck Wayne Rooney
- Winter Wildcards Florian Wirtz (CM)
- FUT Birthday Jhon Duran
- TOTY Honorable Mentions Jamal Musiala
- Globetrotters Cristiano Ronaldo
- Dreamchasers Hakon Amar Haraldsson
- Fantasy FC Alexis Saelmaekers
- FUT Birthday Ruben Neves
- Grassroot Greats Ollie Watkins
- Ultimate Succession Marquinhos
- Total Rush Robert Lewandowski
- Future Stars Xabi Alonso
- Winter Wildcards Yaya Toure
- Future Stars Pau Cubarsi
- Fantasy FC Alexsandro
- Globetrotters Martin Odegaard
- Numero FUT James Rodriguez
- Grassroot Greats Abedi Pele
- Ultimate Succession Kaka
- Future Stars Alessandro Nesta
- Future Stars Santiago Gimenez
- Future Stars Miguel Gutierrez
- TOTY Honorable Mentions Nico Williams
- Numero FUT Billy Gilmour
- Grassroot Greats Chris Fuhrich
- Numero FUT Waldemar Anton
- Winter Wildcards Salem Al Dawsari
- Grassroot Greats Tim Cahill
- Winter Wildcards Mia Hamm
- Future Stars Piero Hincapie
- Winter Wildcards Beth Mead
- Future Stars Henrik Larsson
- Future Stars Fridolina Rolfo (LB)
- Winter Wildcards Bernardo Silva
- Winter Wildcards Antonio Rudiger
- Winter Wildcards Gheorghe Hagi
- Future Stars Petr Cech
- Winter Wildcards Paul Scholes
- Grassroot Greats Jonathan David
- Numero FUT Angelo Stiller
- Future Stars Murillo
- Future Stars Abdukodir Khusanov
- Future Stars Joao Gomes
- Future Stars Cata Coll
- Numero FUT Jess Fishlock
- Numero FUT Leah Galton
- Future Stars Conor Bradley
- Future Stars Kyra Cooney-Cross
