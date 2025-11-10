EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet 4: All Objectives and Rewards Detailed
EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet 4 is now live giving players an alternative game mode to grind during the week.
Ultimate Gauntlet is a breath of fresh air to the weekly Ultimate Team offerings. The mode forces players to use unique squads to maximize rewards. This week, the themed rewards are tied around the UEFA Primetime promotion.
In a change from previous years, Primetime replaces UEFA Road to the Knockouts as a European Cup-themed event. Cards are still live items, but there are some added incentives for upgrades.
Here’s everything you need to know about Ultimate Gauntlet 4 in EA Sports FC 26 including objectives, rewards, how the game mode works and when it expires.
EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet 4 Objectives and Rewards
Main Objective Set
- Play one match: 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Play two matches: 81+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Play three matches: UEFA Primetime Jaouen Hadjam
- Score at least one goal in three separate matches: Long Ball Pass+ Evolution Consumable
- Score at least one goal in five separate matches: CB Defender++ Evolution Consumable
- Score at least one goal in six separate matches: 85-87 Rare Gold Player Pack
- Score at least one goal in seven separate matches: 10,000 coins
- Score at least one goal in nine separate matches: 83+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Play 12 matches: 85-89 Rare Gold Player Pack
- Group reward: UEFA Primetime Giuliano Simeone
EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet 4 Bonus Objectives
- Win one match: 81+ X3 Rare Gold Players Pack
- Win two matches: 85-87 Rare Gold Player Pack
- Win all matches in a round of Ultimate Gauntlet 4: 85-89 Rare Gold Player Pack
- Win six matches in Ultimate Gauntlet 4: 85-87 Rare Gold Player Pack
- Group reward: 83+ X10 Rare Gold Players Pack
To the delight of fans, EA Sports made a crucial fix for Ultimate Gauntlet 4. All objective rewards are obtainable before either group is completed. Last event, players had to complete eight of 10 objectives before claiming Ultimate Scream Karim Benzema. This time, they don’t have to worry about missing out on bonus packs.
What is EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet?
Ultimate Gauntlet is a new game mode to FC Ultimate Team this year. Periodically, EA Sports releases an event which puts players’ clubs to the test.
Players compete in three games per entry, but the caveat is that they must use completely unique squads in each game. Once a player wins or loses a round in an entry, that team including substitutes is void from playing another match.
The game mode incentivizes players to have multiple teams available while providing some high-end rewards along the way.
When Does EA FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet 4 End?
FC 26 Ultimate Gauntlet 4 expires Monday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET.
Ultimate Gauntlet 4 includes 14 entries, so players have 42 total games to get rewards. Once all 14 entries are used, the mode is no longer accessible.