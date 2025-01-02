EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year Dates: Voting, Release Dates Leaked
EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year is around the corner as we've turned the calendar to 2025.
Team of the Year happens every January in FC Ultimate Team. The best players from the last calendar year, both men and women, are given special cards available in packs for a limited time. While the promotion has changed over the years given updates to the video game series, nothing has changed in terms of players' excitement when trying to add these cards to their squads. The promotion continues to get bigger every year with other promotional cards available like Honorable Mentions and more.
One of the most reputable Ultimate Team leakers, FifaTradingRomania, has revealed the schedule for FC 25 Team of the Year. If you don't want to know the dates, look away now.
Here's the full FC 25 TOTY schedule, according to the leaker:
- Jan. 6: Team of the Year voting stars
- Jan. 14: Team of the Year Warmup begins
- Jan. 17: Team of the Year Attackers released
- Jan. 19: Team of the Year Midfielders released
- Jan. 21: Team of the Year Defenders and Goalkeepers released
- Jan. 23: Full Team of the Year squads released in packs
- Jan. 24: Team of the Year 12th Players released
If the leak is correct, fans can start submitting their votes for TOTY on Monday, Jan. 6. After that, it's 11 days until the first batch of players is released.
Team of the Year is unlike any other promotional release in FC Ultimate Team. EA Sports staggers the releases of promotional cards throughout the promotion. Attackers start in packs, followed by midfielders and so on. When one batch of players enters packs, the previous batch leaves. So, if you're a player saving up your packs for the best opportunity to pack a TOTY card, wait until Jan. 24 when the leaked12th Players are released on Jan. 24.