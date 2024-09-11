El Tráfico: By the Numbers
It’s just about time for an intense Major League Soccer rivalry to renew: El Tráfico.
Both teams come into the match vying for the top spot in the Western Conference ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs.
LA Galaxy sits atop the division with 52 points with LAFC just four points off in second place. The Black and Gold do have two games in hand, meaning a win Saturday night would make matters much easier if it hopes to catch up to the Galaxy.
This rivalry has had it all: crazy results, legends like Carlos Vela and Zlatan Ibrahimović leaving their mark along with no shortage of late goals along the way. More chaos and entertainment awaits with the 24th El Tráfico on the horizon as new MLS signings Marco Reus and Olivier Giroud enter the rivalry for the first time.
El Tráfico Record - All Tied Up
Although LAFC have won the last three matchups, both teams have won nine times with five draws in both MLS and U.S. Open Cup action. LAFC came out on top 2-1 back in July in the most recent meeting. If there's to be a winner this weekend, that team will take the series lead and bragging rights into the playoffs.
El Tráfico's Top Scorer - Carlos Vela
Former Mexico national team icon Vela is the all-time top scorer in the El Tráfico matchup with 12 goals. The 35-year-old last scored in the rivalry match in April 2023 in a 3-2 away win for LAFC. Vela left the club after his contract expired following the end of last season.
Recalling the First El Tráfico
The first time the two bitter rivals met, Galaxy pulled off a remarkable 4-3 win back in March 2018. Vela managed a first-half brace before Ibrahimović came on in the second half to level the score with an outrageous long-range volley that brought more eyes and attention to MLS.
Ibrahimović would go on to add another in stoppage time to lift the Galaxy to victory in the first-ever El Tráfico.
Total Goals in El Tráfico History - 95
Ninety-five goals have been scored in the 23 meetings between LAFC and LA Galaxy, an average of 4.13 per derby.
With the likes of Giroud and Reus now in the mix for two teams loaded with attacking talent, don’t be surprised if the next installment of El Tráfico breaks the 100-goal mark. Denis Bouanga is just two goals off the lead for another MLS Golden Boot. No better time to overtake Cristian Arango and Christian Benteke than against your rival.