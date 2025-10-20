‘Embarrassed’ Harry Maguire Sends Challenge to Man Utd
Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire confessed he was “embarrassed” to have had to wait 35 games to seal back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim and swiftly called on his teammates to extend that nascent streak.
United brought their humiliating run to an emphatic end on Sunday as they followed up a victory over Sunderland with a 2–1 triumph away at Liverpool, who are now on their own slump of four consecutive defeats across all competitions.
“It’s embarrassing, really,” match-winner Maguire said after his late header capped of a dramatic outing at Anfield. “It’s not a stat that we should even be speaking about because it is an embarrassing stat to have.
“Now that’s out of the way let’s try and make it three [wins] on Saturday against Brighton, because we have to start putting a bit more consistency together. The last three or four years we’d put in a performance like this and the following game we come down again. We have set a benchmark.”
Amorim: Fan Support Has Been Incredible
For Amorim, it was just his 21st win across 51 games as United manager—a spell which has also brought 21 defeats in all competitions. The boss has repeatedly confessed results have been nowhere near good enough for a team of United’s stature.
Having overseen a series of miserable results, Amorim was keen to give something back to United supporters who have stood behind the team during one of the darkest moments in recent club history.
“It is really important,” Amorim conceded. “I don’t have many wins in Manchester. It is really important back to back, every detail of this game, the spirit when we suffer a bad moment or control, all the small things was perfect.
“Let’s try to do that next week. It is really important for our fans, they struggle against Grimsby and Brentford and today they saw a different team.
“I think it is not normal, it is hard to find something like this, so many bad moments and to have the fans always supporting the manager when every one of [the media] is saying, ‘He is gone before Christmas.’”