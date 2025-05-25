Erling Haaland Claims Man City Fans Cannot Complain About Worst Premier League Finish in Eight Years
Erling Haaland has claimed that Manchester City fans can have no complaints about finishing third in the Premier League this season, 13 points adrift of champions Liverpool.
When the season began last August, City were targeting an unprecedented fifth successive English league title, having already made history when they won a fourth in a row in 2023–24.
But a disastrous run of results in November and December, followed by a failure to regain consistency, eventually saw Pep Guardiola’s record their lowest placing in eight years—not even certain of Champions League qualification until a final day win over Fulham.
“You cannot win [the Premier League] every year,” Haaland told BBC Match of the Day.
“Nobody had ever won it four years in a row [until City last season]. We came third this season, but City have won the Premier League in six out of the past eight years. If I was a City fan—which I am—I’m not complaining. I wish we had won it this year as well, but you cannot win it every year. Next year we are going to do everything we can to make it a much better season.”
Guardiola suggested that managing to secure Champions League qualification was an equivalent to winning the title in the circumstances. Haaland wouldn’t use the same wording but agrees overall, stressing just how critical it is for the club to be part of European football’s elite competition.
“It’s not a title feeling but I know what [Guardiola] means and I agree with him,” the striker said.
“It is really important. This club has to play in the Champions League, I have to play in the Champions League, Pep has to manage a team in the Champions League. So it is important and we are relieved to be there because it has been a hard and difficult season.”