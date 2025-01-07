Ethan Nwaneri Injury: Progress and Potential Return Date for Arsenal Academy Product
Arsenal will be without Ethan Nwaneri for a spell after the Hale End academy product picked up a muscle injury against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Mikel Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup semifinals first leg that Nwaneri suffered a muscle injury. Arteta did not divulge specifics regarding the injury, other than stating he'll be out for a few weeks. The injury comes at the worst time for both the club and player.
Nwaneri was set for more minutes in the first team after Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring injury. As the club looks at potential options in the January transfer window, they'll now have to take into consideration another absence.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S ARSENAL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
When Will Ethan Nwaneri Return From Injury?
Arteta said Nwaneri will be out for a few weeks which leaves his return up in the air. The manager has a history of being vague with the status of his players' fitness levels, but given the injury crisis in the attacking department fans want something concrete.
The Spaniard can't rush the youngster back at the risk of suffering a more significant injury either, especially as the games are coming thick and fast. Arsenal have seven more matches in January and Manchester City looming to kick off February. If Nwaneri can return before Arsenal's Jan. 25 league match against Wolves, or the Champions League tie against Girona on Jan. 26, that'll be a big boost overall.
Potential Ethan Nwaneri Replacements for Arsenal
Nwaneri was in line for more minutes in the Premier League or cup competitions as Arteta needs to rotate his squad as best he can. With him out, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are more than likely guarantees to start on the wings until he, Saka or Raheem Sterling return from injury.
Other than Martinelli and Trossard, Arsenal could be pushed to buy or loan a player in the January window now if they want to compete in the second half of the season. It would be a lot anyway to ask Nwaneri to take the brunt of the minutes until Saka is fit, but keeping Martinelli and Trossard as fit as possible is a necessitiy.
Now, with the two likely to start on the wings, Arteta could be forced to start Gabriel Jesus out wide when Kai Havertz returns from illness.
Arsenal is one more injury away from Arteta having to completely alter his system.