FA Cup 2024–25 Fourth Round Draw: All Fixtures
The fourth round of the 2024–25 FA Cup has now been drawn.
Though, as so there so often is, there weren't any major upsets in the third round, there were plenty of goals, eight of which came courtesy of Manchester City as they thumped League Two side Salford City.
Chelsea also put five past Morecambe, while Leicester City beat Queens Park Rangers 6-2 and Liverpool hit Accrington Stanley for four.
The closest there was to a famous FA Cup giant-killing was at Tamworth. Though the Lambs, who play in the fifth tier of English soccer, eventually lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, they admirably forced Ange Postecoglou's side into extra time.
Here is the full draw for the FA Cup fourth round, which begins on February 8.
FA Cup 2024–25 Fourth Round: Full Draw
Here is the full draw for the fourth round of the 2024-25 FA Cup:
- Manchester United vs. Leicester City
- Leeds United vs. Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
- Brighton vs. Chelsea
- Preston or Charlton vs. Wycombe Wanderers
- Exeter City vs. Nottingham Forest
- Coventry City vs. Ipswich Town
- Blackburn Rovers vs. Wolves
- Mansfield or Wigan vs. Fulham
- Birmingham City vs. Newcastle United
- Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool
- Everton vs. Bournemouth
- Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Southampton or Swansea vs. Burnley
- Leyton Orient or Derby County vs. Manchester City
- Doncaster Rovers vs. Crystal Palace
- Stoke City vs. Cardiff City