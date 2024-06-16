Fans Celebrate Denmark’s First Goal in Euro 2024 for Incredibly Sweet Reason
Exactly 1,100 days after Denmark star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, Eriksen opened the scoring in his country’s Euro 2024 game against Slovenia on Sunday.
In the 17th minute, Eriksen ran into the box unmarked on a long throw, calmly chesting the ball down before using the outside of his foot to fire the ball into the bottom right corner of the net. Denmark currently hold a 1-0 lead over Slovenia at halftime.
Three years ago during the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 tournament, Eriksen collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opener against Finland in Copenhagen. He required 13 minutes of emergency CPR treatment to be brought back to life on the field, after which he was swiftly transported to a local hospital.
Eriksen’s first Euro goal since his scary collapse marked an incredibly emotional moment for him and his teammates, and soccer fans around the world came together to support and cheer on the triumphant return of the 32-year-old Danish talisman.