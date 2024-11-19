FC Cincinnati Break MLS Transfer Record for Incoming Striker, per Report
FC Cincinnati has moved to shore up the striker position with the signing of Kévin Denkey from Belgian side Cercle Brugge, according to a report from GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert.
Bogert reveals the Orange and Blue landed Denkey's services for a new MLS record fee of $16.2m. This figure surpasses the previous record Atlanta United set back in the 2022 winter transfer window when the Five Stripes signed attacking midfielder Thiago Almada from Argentine club Vélez Sarsfield for $16m.
Cincinnati fans were crying out for a star No. 9 signing after Brandon Vazequez's departure last winter to Liga MX club Monterrey along with Brenner leaving in the summer of 2023. Cincinnati brought in Aaron Boupenda to replace Vazquez, but it didn't work out with MLS stepping in to terminate the Gabon international's contract after nine goals in 35 appearances.
Former Houston Dynamo player Corey Baird tried to fill the void left by Vazquez and the same can be said for versatile figure Yuya Kubo. However, it was evident that reigning MLS MVP Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta couldn't do it all as Cincinnati scored only two goals in three MLS Cup playoff Round One matches vs. NYCFC.
Pat Noonan's team failed to score in the decisive Game 3 at home in front of its supporters at TQL Stadium, prompting the front office to move for a proven goalscorer. The move for Denkey symbolizes ambition not only at Cincinnati but for the league as a whole as the Orange and Blue hope to keep hold of Acosta this offseason.
Denkey is coming off a 2023–24 season in which he bagged 28 goals in 39 appearances for Cercle Brugge. In the current term, the 23-year-old has managed 11 goals in 23 matches across all competitions.
In total, Denkey has been more than reliable during his time at Cercle Brugge with 62 goals and 20 assists in 147 appearances.
Before joining Cercle Brugge in Jan. 2021, Denkey rose through the ranks at Nimes in France. Denkey has also recorded eight goals in 34 appearances at the international level for Togo.
Denkey will hope to hit the ground running in the 2025 MLS season as Cincinnati are still chasing an MLS Cup appearance after falling short in the postseason in the last three seasons.