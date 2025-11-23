FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami—MLS Cup Playoffs: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
FC Cincinnati welcome Inter Miami to TQL Stadium on Sunday night for one of the most highly anticipated matches of the MLS Cup playoffs.
The Knifey Lions have been here before qualifying for the conference semifinal on two prior occasions. Meanwhile, Miami are in uncharted territory. The Herons had previously never advanced past the first round before this postseason.
Cincinnati got the better of their visitors in the regular season, though all bets are off given the do-or-die nature of the semifinals.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the showdown.
What Time Does FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Cincinnati
- Stadium: TQL Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov 23
- Kick-Off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- FC Cincinnati: 5 wins
- Inter Miami: 5 wins
- Draws: 3
Previous Meeting: Inter Miami 0–0 FC Cincinnati (July 26, 2025)—MLS Regular Season
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter Miami
FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami 4–0 Nashville SC - 11/8/2025
FC Cincinnati 2–1 Columbus Crew - 11/8/2025
Nashville SC 2–1 Inter Miami - 11/1/2025
Columbus Crew 4–0 FC Cincinnati - 11/2/2025
Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC - 10/24/25
FC Cincinnati 1–0 Columbus Crew - 10/27/25
Nashville SC 2–5 Inter Miami - 10/18/25
FC Cincinnati 3–0 CF Montréal - 10/18/25
Inter Miami 4–0 Atlanta United - 10/11/25
Red Bull New York 0–1 FC Cincinnati - 10/4/25
How to Watch FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
Apple TV
FC Cincinnati Team News
FC Cincinnati are brimming with confidence after defeating their Ohio rivals in the first round of the playoffs.
All eyes will be on the trio of Evander, Brenner and Kévin Denkey. Evander finished the season with 18 goals and 15 assists, while Denkey had 15 goals in his first season in the league. Brenner scored a brace in the game one win over Columbus as well.
Outside of their attacking prowess, Cincinnati relies on Pavel Bucha and Ender Echenique in midfield. Though, the latter is listed as questionable ahead of the game. USMNT center back Miles Robinson should start in defense.
Matt Miazga and backup goalkeeper Alec Kann are unavailable for the match as well.
FC Cincinnati Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-5-2): Celentano; Hagglund, Robinson, Hadebe; Echenique, Bucha, Evander, Gidi, Engel; Denkey, Brenner.
Inter Miami Team News
Lionel Messi has been exceptional, scoring five goals in the first round series against Nashville.
Falling short of MLS Cup would make 2025 just the second year in his career that he fails to lift silverware.
The biggest question facing manager Javier Mascherano is what to do with a struggling Luis Suárez. The 38-year-old has been in poor form throughout the season and Miami were better in game three against Nashville as he served a suspension.
Outside of the Suárez decision, midfielders David Ruiz and Ryan Sailor are both out through injury. Right back Ian Fray is questionable after picking up a knock with Jamaica.
Inter Miami know when their playoff journey ends, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets’s careers do as well. There’s added motivation every step of the way to make this postseason run count.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. FC Cincinnati (4-4-2): Ríos Novo; Fray, Falcón, Allen, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets, Rodríguez; Messi, Silvetti
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
FC Cincinnati, depending on the day, either look like world-beaters or barely a team at all. They might be riding some momentum after three consecutive derbies, but Messi looks like a man on a mission.
The Argentine continues his stellar form as Alba and Busquets can begin to dream of a fairy tale ending with the Herons advancing on the road.
Score Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1–3 Inter Miami