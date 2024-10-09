Five MLS Transfers We'd Like to See in 2025
With the 2024 Major League Soccer season winding down with Decision Day on Oct. 19, several teams already begin the early stage of the offseason in identifying players to move for once the winter transfer window opens.
This goes for not only teams already eliminated from postseason contention, but also teams working toward the MLS Cup now and for seasons ahead. Charlotte FC is already headed to the postseason while D.C. United hopes to clinch a spot in the playoffs on the final matchday—but both teams will no doubt look to improve their squads in the offseason regardless of their finish in the playoffs.
The same can be said for Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference. The Sounders rebounded after a tough start to climb up the table but will still be on the lookout for ways to improve Brian Schmetzer's squad.
Some teams will look to go into full-on rebuild mode and thus could look to move on experienced players taking up Designated Players spots, while other teams might opt to shift younger players that couldn't make the desired impact from the jump.
1. Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) to D.C. United
Austin FC playmaker Sebastián Driussi is one of the best creators in MLS that can't do it all alone on a struggling team in the Western Conference. Driussi rose to stardom after his 22 goals and seven assists in 2022 that helped Austin finished second in the West.
While Driussi is still looking to crack 10 goal contributions in 2024—he's managed at least 10 goals and assists in his first three seasons with Austin—he is still a capable midfielder that could slot in most teams and instantly improve them. With a rebuild looming in the offseason, Austin could look to get the 28-year-old off its books. A potential landing spot could be D.C. United where Driussi could link up with Golden Boot favorite Christian Benteke to rack up assists.
2. Léo Chú (Seattle Sounders) to Charlotte FC
It's safe to say the Léo Chú experiment hasn't worked out at Seattle Sounders. The 23-year-old joined Seattle in 2021 from Grêmio for $2.5m scoring just eight goals in 93 appearances as a winger.
Chú remains a talented player that might need a restart in a new environment. Charlotte FC could provide that for the young forward to play on the opposite side of Liel Abada and next to Karol Świderski, a frontline that could certainly pose a threat for most MLS defenses.
3. Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes) to Seattle Sounders
San Jose Earthquakes fans won't remember the 2024 season fondly after the team finished in last place in the Supporters' Shield race.. Cristian Espinoza, however, gave the fans something to get excited about throughout the season with his four goals and 14 assists.
The veteran figure typically plays out on the right-wing giving him the opportunity to cut in on his stronger left foot. With San Jose needing a rebuild, Espinoza could move on to another Western Conference club in Seattle Sounders that is crying out for a winger to stay fit after new signing Pedro De la Vega was hampered by injuries.
4. William Agada (Sporting Kansas City) to Atlanta United
Atlanta United found itself in need of a leading striker after the departure of Giorgos Giakoumakis this summer. Daniel Ríos and Jamal Thiare combined for 12 goals but clearly aren't the options going forward if Atlanta wants to return to relevancy.
The Five Stripes could turn their attention to Sporting Kansas City's William Agada. The 25-year-old might not be the Designated Player striker Atlanta fans are hoping for but he, at minimum, could prove to be an excellent squad player or a player that features in a strike partnership depending on the team's next head coach.
5. David Ruiz (Inter Miami) to New England Revolution
Inter Miami is blessed with several quality options in the midfield. Head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino can pick from players like Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi, Federico Redondo, Yannick Bright, Diego Gómez, Julian Gressel and David Ruiz to use in the middle of the park.
Martino typically relies on some combination of Bright, Busquets, Gressel and Redondo to do the job in his midfield setup. That leaves out players like the 20-year-old Ruiz who needs minutes to continue his development. While Ruiz and Cremaschi might prefer to stick around and make appearances off the bench to play with the likes of Lionel Messi and Busquets, it wouldn't be unreasonable for Ruiz to want to move away from Miami to receive more minutes.
Ruiz could also stick it out and wait for Miami's experienced players to depart in a season or two. However, Ruiz could fit in well at a team like New England Revolution who could use a player of his profile to help rebuild the team starting in midfield.