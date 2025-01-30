Five Possible Destinations For Defender Crystal Dunn
One of the greatest players of her generation is back searching for a new team.
On Tuesday, Crystal Dunn and NJ/NY Gotham FC officially parted ways by mutual consent so that the player could pursue new opportunities. The 32-year-old had two years remaining on her contract, with the club buying out the deal.
Dunn signed with Gotham in December 2023 as a free agent. The USA legend and 2019 World Cup winner was seen as a landmark signing for the 2023 NWSL Champions. However, she now leaves Gotham after just one season.
"I can’t even find the words to express how incredibly sad I am. Though my journey continues elsewhere, I am at least grateful to have played at home in front of my friends and family for even a short while. I’ll carry those memories with me always," Dunn wrote on Instagram.
In 2024, Dunn struggled to become a consistent starter under head coach Juan Carlos Amoros. She ended the year missing time due to an excused absence, eventually finishing the season with 19 appearances (11 starts), scoring one goal and notching two assists in the league.
So, what clubs could be trying to sign Dunn? Sports Illustrated takes a look at five possible destinations...
Seattle Reign
According to Jeff Reuter at The Athletic, Seattle has already explored bringing in Dunn during the offseason. Laura Harvey is a very trusted head coach in the NWSL and the two briefly worked together on the U.S. women's national team when Harvey assisted former head coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Seattle has plenty of veteran attacking midfield options in Jess Fishlock and Ji So-Yun, so adding Dunn may not be the most pressing matter. If Dunn were to head west, she would be reunited with some former Gotham teammates. In December, Lynn Biyendolo (nee Williams) and Cassie Miller both swapped Gotham for Reign.
Arsenal
Could the English Women's Super League be on the cards? Well, it wouldn't be the first time for Dunn, who spent a year with Chelsea under Emma Hayes in 2017. With the rumors of Chelsea picking up Keira Walsh for a high price during the January transfer window, the Blues going out and signing Dunn too seems unlikely.
But Arsenal may be looking for midfield options behind Kim Little, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Frida Manuum. Especially as the Gunners need depth heading into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women's Champions League, as well as the latter rounds of the League Cup and FA Cup.
Lyon
Another club with big Champions League ambitions, Lyon is an established force at the elite level of the women's game and somewhere Dunn would feel taken care of. Undoubtedly, owner Michele Kang would love to add a player with Dunn's reputation to her squad.
After 13 matches, Lyon is an extraordinary 17 points clear at the top of the French league. So, Dunn would be almost guaranteed another title to add to her already hefty trophy cabinet. There's also the added element of her French husband, Pierre Soubrier, being closer to where he grew up.
Paris Saint-Germain
Sticking in France, Paris Saint-Germain have had a tough time to start the 2024-25 season. They failed to make the Champions League and now sit third in the table behind local rivals Paris FC.
But, the Parisians will have the finances to pick up the type of contract for a player of Dunn's caliber and can offer an elite training environment. Tom Garry of The Guardian is reporting that she is heading to Paris as the January transfer window closes on Thursday.
AFC Toronto
Okay, this would be a surprise. But if Dunn really wants to stay close to her family in New York then hopping up north to the brand-new Canadian Northern Super League could be an alternative move. The new league is set to begin its inaugural season in 2025.
The risk would be an unproven league without too much infrastructure. The club's 4,000-capacity York Stadium would certainly feel like a step-down. There are also question marks around whether the competition level is high enough. Could a move to the NSL jeopardize Dunn's USWNT aspirations?
But, the NSL is going to be looking for stars. And Toronto remains a major international city, not too far from Dunn's family in New York, that could be a great cultural destination to live and raise a family.