Florentino Perez Breaks Silence on Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid Exit Confirmed
Florentino Pérez has labeled Carlo Ancelotti “forever part of the Real Madrid family,” after officially sacking the legendary coach for the second time.
Ancelotti, who had already been confirmed as Brazil’s new head coach starting next week, has paid the price for a disappointing season in which Real Madrid have failed to win La Liga or the Champions League and therefore fell short of the club’s sky-high standards.
He still had another season left on the contract he signed at the end of 2023, but Los Blancos chose to move in another direction. Official communication of Xabi Alonso’s reported arrival is now likely to be imminent.
“Carlo Ancelotti is now forever part of the great Real Madrid family,” Pérez said in a statement published ahead of the final La Liga fixture of the season, and therefore Ancelotti’s last game.
“We are proud to have enjoyed a coach who has helped us achieve so much success and who has also represented the values of our club in an exemplary manner.”
The 65-year-old Italian will be honored at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday for the visit of Real Sociedad. He will then formally begin work as Brazil head coach the next day. It means he won’t have any part in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup and Real Madrid made no mention of Brazil in their statement, beyond a vague reference to a “new stage” in Ancelotti’s life.
Ancelotti has now been dismissed by Real Madrid twice, 10 years apart. He was fired the first time in May 2015 off the back of a trophy-less season, the year after delivering La Decima, the club’s long-awaited 10th Champions League title.
Following spells at Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton, Pérez eventually rehired him in June 2021. What followed was 11 trophies across 2021–22, 2022–23 and 2023–24, including two more Champions Leagues to take Real Madrid up to an astonishing 15 European titles in total.