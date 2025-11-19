Franco Mastantuono Reveals Unexpected ‘Truth’ About Lamine Yamal
Franco Mastantuono weighed in on the ongoing comparisons between himself and Lamine Yamal, admitting the Barcelona superstar is at an “incredible level” that currently succeeds his own.
A rivalry has been brewing between the two teenagers ever since Mastantuono joined Real Madrid this summer. Yamal and the Argentine share the same age, play the same position and represent the two biggest clubs in Spain. They both are even nursing a similar groin injury.
Heralded as one of the most exciting young talents in the sport, Mastantuono made the move to the Spanish capital and was immediately bombarded with Yamal comparisons that fueled high expectations, especially given Los Blancos’ attacking struggles in the 2024–25 season.
Yet Mastantuono played down the links to the 18-year-old phenom in an interview on El Larguero.
“I don’t like comparisons, but it’s always nice to have rivals of Lamine’s caliber, from Barcelona, from Spain. They motivate you to be even better, and hopefully, to stay like this for many years,” the forward said.
Yamal Rivalry Could Develop Over Forthcoming Years
Mastantuono was then asked who is better between himself and Yamal, and he issued a humble response: “Today, Lamine. The truth is, he’s showing an incredible level, he’s already proven it, and he’s in incredible form.
“I just arrived at Madrid. I’m in an adaptation process that I hope will be quick so I can get up to speed with the European rhythm and the Madrid rhythm, and hopefully it will be a very long story to tell, with many matches like the last one we saw, which was incredible.”
The Argentina international is referring to October’s El Clásico, which ended in a near-brawl between the two clubs after Real Madrid secured a 2–1 victory. Mastantuono did not feature in the match while Yamal played until the final whistle.
The summer signing has only made 12 appearances in his early career in a white shirt and still has everything to prove. Yamal, on the other hand, already has a trophy cabinet full of domestic, international and individual honors, including last season’s domestic treble for Barcelona.
The two players could get their first chance to face off on the pitch in the Spanish Super Cup final in the new year, should Real Madrid and Barcelona both advance past their semifinal opponents.