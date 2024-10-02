Full List of MLS Landon Donovan MVP Winners
The Major League Soccer Landon Donovan MVP is awarded to the best player in the league at the end of a season.
There are several frontrunners for this year's award, including Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, current MVP holder Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta of FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández. LAFC's Denis Bouanga, LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig and Portland Timbers' Evander also strong favorites to take home the award.
The 2024 winner will be the 28th MVP and Acosta could look to go back-to-back as the best player in MLS to become the second player ever after Predrag 'Preki' Radosavljević did so in 1997 and 2003 with the Kansas City Wizards.
The iconic Carlos Valderrama won the first MVP award back in the league's inaugural 1996 season with the Tampa Bay Mutiny, totaling four goals and 17 assists. USMNT legend Landon Donovan took home the award in 2009 after bagging 12 goals and six assists.
Atlanta United legend Josef Martínez broke the MLS single-season record with 31 goals in 2018 that earned him the MVP award. One year later, former Mexico national team icon Carlos Vela broke Martínez's record by scoring 34 goals—plus 15 assists taking home the 2019 MVP award as LAFC were crowned Supporters' Shield champions.
- 2023: Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC
- 2021: Carles Gil, New England Revolution
- 2020: Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto FC
- 2019: Carlos Vela, LAFC
- 2018: Josef Martinez, Atlanta United
- 2017: Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers
- 2016: David Villa, NYCFC
- 2015: Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto FC
- 2014: Robbie Kean, LA Galaxy
- 2013: Mike Magee, Chicago Fire
- 2012: Chris Wondolowski, San Jose Earthquakes
- 2011: Dwayne De Rosario, DC United
- 2010: David Ferreira, FC Dallas
- 2009: Landon Donovan, LA Galaxy
- 2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Columbus Crew
- 2007: Luciano Emilio, DC United
- 2006: Christian Gomez, DC United
- 2005: Taylor Twellman, New England Revolution
- 2004: Amado Guevara, MetroStars
- 2003: Preki, Kansas City Wizards
- 2002: Carlos Ruiz, LA Galaxy
- 2001: Álex Pineda Chacón, Miami Fusion
- 2000: Tony Meola, Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Jason Kreis, Dallas Burn
- 1998: Marco Etcheverry, D.C. United
- 1997: Preki, Kansas City Wizards
- 1996: Carlos Valderrama, Tampa Bay Mutiny