Gabriel Jesus Injury: Arsenal Striker Stretchered Off vs. Man Utd in FA Cup
Arsenal's injury woes continue to grow as Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off against Manchester United in the first half of their FA Cup tie.
Just as it seemed the Brazilian was back to his best and a consistent starter for the Gunners, a collision with Bruno Fernandes on the edge of the box forced the Brazilian off before the halftime whistle. Arsenal's medical team rushed over as the striker seemed to be in some pain. Images of Jesus with his hands over his face as he was brought off the pitch have fans fearing the worst.
The Brazilian first came to Arsenal in the summer of 2022 as Arsenal hoped the Manchester City player would bring experience and attacking prowess to a side looking to challenge for the Premier League. He hit the ground running, though a knee injury mid-season derailed his strong start.
Fast-forward to present day and Jesus has mostly become second fiddle to Kai Havertz. That is, until Bukayo Saka's injury prompted more game time for the Brazilian. A hat-trick and two more goals against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Premier League had him back as a mainstay.
The injury comes at a terrible time for the Gunners as they continue to be light in the attacking department.
More information to follow when Mikel Arteta speaks following the conclusion of the FA Cup game.