Greg Vanney's Time Could Be Up After Record New York Red Bulls Thrashing
The LA Galaxy have never been worse, and they dug even deeper against the New York Red Bulls.
Already riding their worst start in club history, the Galaxy fell 7–0 to the Red Bulls in their 2024 MLS Cup rematch on Matchday 12. It was the club's biggest losing margin and their 12th game without a win.
The Galaxy have just three points out of a possible 36 and now hold the longest winless streak to start an MLS season. They’re dead last in MLS after CF Montréal, also winless heading into Saturday night, beat New York City FC.
“This is a horrible night we've had,” head coach Greg Vanney said after the Red Bulls loss, less than seven days after the Galaxy also fell to Sporting Kansas City while not allowing a shot. “On rare occasions through the course of a season, you have an absolute sh---er, and tonight we did.”
It’s been a tremendous downfall for the Galaxy, who have not won a game in MLS since the 2024 MLS Cup, when they knocked off the same Red Bulls, albeit on their home pitch.
While they have not had talismanic midfielder Riqui Puig due to injury, the issues are far greater, reaching systemic levels as the first third of the season passes by. To this point, it’s been a record-setting season on the wrong end of the spectrum, and Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium was no different.
“I just want to apologize to the travelling supporters,” striker Chrsitian Ramirez said in a post-match apology to the fans. “We know they spend their hard-earned money to travel across the country, and this just wasn't good enough from us.”
Is Time Up for Greg Vanney With the LA Galaxy?
Vanney and Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz had warning signs heading into the season that things might not go as planned. With injuries and the considerable losses of Mark Delgado and Gaston Brugman, it was not the same Galaxy team that won MLS Cup.
Now, though, it might be time for Vanney to go. CF Montréal and Sporting Kansas City already parted ways with their managers after poor starts, while the Galaxy rapidly declined each week this season.
The two-time MLS Cup-winning coach might be one of the league’s most successful and less than a year removed from a title, but he seemed at a loss for words and ideas on Saturday.
“[Tonight] we adapted the shape and tried to do something a little bit different, because we're missing such critical players,” Vanney said. “I think adapting against a team as aggressive as Red Bulls created uncertainties for us right away, and I think that made us reactive...and we made mistakes.”
Vanney Missed Playoffs After MLS Cup with Toronto
It wasn’t the first time Vanney has tried to adapt his side to an opponent this season, given the missing pieces in the roster, yet it was another chapter in a 2025 season which has failed in nearly every match.
It’s more than bad luck, adjustments, and injuries; it's a seeming belief within the group, which looked to have lost interest after going down early. They struggled to defend and make simple passes and failed to test goalkeeper Carlos Coronel in relatively routine opportunities.
Vanney has seen a rebuilding effort amid a spell of success before, missing the playoffs with Toronto FC in 2018, amid a spell that saw him lead the Canadian club to the MLS Cup Final in 2016, 2017 and 2019. However, things never got as dire as they are now in Southern California.
The Galaxy have sputtered all season, but have finally spun out. As much as their former player and recent MLS Cup-winning coach may mean more to the club than others, a change might be the right decision, as the 2025 season slips away.
“We were sh-t, and that's the end of that,” Vanney added. “Other games through the season where we play well, and we either just made mistakes that hurt us or didn't capitalize on moments. The margins can be thin. They weren't thin tonight.”