How Could the USMNT Line Up Ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup?
The U.S. men’s national team might not have Christian Pulisic or several other standout European faces for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, but there’s still much to like about the roster.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino named 27 players from the tune-up friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland. He will further trim the squad to 23 ahead of the Gold Cup group stage against Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and Saudi Arabia.
With 16 MLS players, in addition to talents from leagues in England, Germany, the Netherlands and France coming together for the camp, what could a starting lineup look like?
Sports Illustrated takes a shot at picking it.
USMNT Projected Lineup vs. Turkey, Switzerland (4-2-3-1)
GK: Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids)
Zack Steffen has enjoyed a strong season so far with the Colorado Rapids, and he will have a chance to prove himself as a starting option for the U.S. He has an advantage over Matt Turner, who hasn’t played significant minutes with Crystal Palace.
This season, Steffen has made 44 saves on 60 shots, and has three clean sheets on a Colorado team that often relies on its defense to win games.
RB: Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC)
Alex Freeman has had an explosive season in MLS with Orlando City SC and is proving to be one of the most exciting and dynamic fullbacks in the league. With outstanding pace, he has been able to take more chances going forward, while not sacrificing his defensive responsibilities, helping him score four goals and an assist.
CB: Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)
Fresh off an FA Cup win, Chris Richards will anchor the American backline through the summer. He made 24 appearances with Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season and will be a key veteran voice at the heart of defense with hopes of rebounding from a dismal defensive display at last summer’s Copa América.
CB: Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)
Mark McKenzie joins the USMNT after the end of his first full season in Ligue 1, where he made 33 appearances in all competitions for Toulouse. He ended the season with a 90-minute day and a 3–2 win against Saint-Etienne.
He’s continued to develop into a defensive stalwart for the French side and hopes to establish his connection with Richards at the center further back.
LB: Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven)
As part of the American quartet that helped PSV win the Dutch title, Sergino Dest remains one of the best players in the USMNT pool and is one of the few to commit to the Gold Cup this summer.
While he was limited to just seven appearances this season after recovering from an ACL injury suffered in April 2024, his form to the end the year stood out. He’ll look to continue building up his game on the international stage this summer as well.
Given the USMNT’s lack of fullbacks in the camp, the 24-year-old could switch sides, allowing the less experienced Freeman to stay in his familiar position.
CDM: Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth) - Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)
Debatably the strongest position for the USMNT on the 27-man roster, Tyler Adams and Johnny Cardoso come into camp after strong seasons in the Premier League and La Liga, respectively.
With AFC Bournemouth, Adams was a regular contributor in 28 Premier League matches, helping them to a ninth-place finish. After returning from a back injury, he worked with manager Andoni Iraola and found consistency in midfield, which he hopes to bring to the USMNT in a double pivot.
Meanwhile, Cardoso scored three goals and provided an assist in 28 appearances with Real Betis as they finished sixth in La Liga and are set for the Europa Conference League final against Chelsea on May 28.
LM: Haji Wright (Coventry City FC)
There aren’t many natural winger options for the USMNT in this window, but Haji Wright has spent time on that side for Coventry City, despite playing most of his season as a center forward.
Wright scored 12 goals and an assist with Coventry in the English Championship this season, helping them finish fifth in the table before missing out on promotion to the Premier League in the playoffs.
CM: Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
Diego Luna was among the few bright spots for the U.S. in their dismal showing against Panama and Canada at the Concacaf Nations League Finals in March. While he hasn’t had as many elite attacking teammates this season with Real Salt Lake, he has still scored eight goals and an assist, taking on most of the team’s attacking responsibilities.
Keep in mind that he’s also just 21, and he’s already in his second season of being one of the best in MLS.
RM: Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)
Malik Tillman, another American to capture a title in Europe this season, looks to carry his form from PSV into this summer with the American squad. He played 26 games this season and scored 12 times to help PSV to their second-straight Eredivisie title.
Two of those goals came earlier in May, when he scored a brace in a 4–1 win over Heracles to leap over Ajax and into first place in the table, where they remained.
ST: Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
If Pochettino is true to his word of assessing MLS players in the same way as those in Europe, Brian White should be the surefire pick to start up top for the USMNT this summer.
While Folarin Balogun comes back into the camp after missing the Nations League due to injury, he has struggled in Ligue 1, scoring just four times in 13 matches. Meanwhile, White has thrived as a standalone No. 9 for Vancouver, netting 15 goals in 17 games across all competitions in 2025.
White will come into the camp looking to continue his strong form from the January camp and Nations League, and will be trophy-hungry, after a Concacaf Champions Cup final run with Vancouver.
USMNT Roster for Pre-Gold Cup Friendlies:
Goalkeepers
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids
- Matt Turner - Crystal Palace
Defenders
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City
- DeJuan Jones - San Jose Earthquakes
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
Midfielders
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Luca de la Torre - San Diego FC
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Jack McGlynn - Houston Dynamo FC
- Quinn Sullivan - Philadelphia Union
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
- Sean Zawadzki - Columbus Crew
Forwards
- Patrick Agyemang - Charlotte FC
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Damion Downs - FC Köln
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Haji Wright - Coventry City