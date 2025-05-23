How Darwin Nunez Is ‘Planning’ for Liverpool Exit
Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez is reported to be proactively making plans to move his life to Spain from next season in the hope of sealing a move to Atlético Madrid.
Núñez has fallen firmly out of favour since Arne Slot took over last summer. The Uruguayan has been afforded only eight Premier League starts in 2024–25 and has contributed just seven goals across all competitions.
Slot recently denied that Núñez has been kept on the bench in a deliberate attempt to avoid reaching the next milestone of Liverpool starts that would trigger another add-on payment from the 2022 transfer agreement with Benfica. But the player hasn’t started a game in almost three months.
Liverpool are expected to chase a new striker this summer, which will only push Núñez further out of contention after already falling below winger Luis Díaz in the ‘number nine’ stakes.
Mundo Deportivo writes that Núñez has emerged as an option that Atlético are “seriously pursuing” as a possible summer signing. The 25-year-old is described as “hugely attracted” to the idea of joining the Madrid club and is claimed to be “already working” on plans to move his life to the city, to speed up the process should negotiations between the various parties prove successful.
After being presented with possible Liverpool exits by his agent before now, Núñez is said to be giving priority to Atlético because the club has been receptive to him.
Núñez, scorer of 34 goals during his breakout season with Benfica in 2022–23, could work in tandem with former Manchester City striker Julián Alvarez at Atlético. Angel Correa is expected to imminently leave, Antoine Griezmann is getting older and Alexander Sorloth is not considered indispensable.