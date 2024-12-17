How to Get Free Jude Bellingham or Aitana Bonmati Player Items in FC 25 Ultimate Team
EA Sports FC 25 players can now claim a free Cover Star item for their Ultimate Team squads choosing either Jude Bellingham or Aitana Bonmati.
EA Sports is celebrating not only the two active stars in today's game, but also the legends who joined the two on the Ultimate Edition cover: David Beckham, Gianluigi Buffon and Zinedine Zidane. Here's how to claim your free Ultimate Edition Cover Pack now.
To claim the item, all you have to do is log into FC 25 Ultimate Team between now and Jan. 17, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET to get your free items.
Once logging in on their respective platform, players will be prompted with a message to claim your free items. After that, players have to head to the store. Once opening the store, two player picks will pop up in your account: one for the loan Icon and one for the Ultimate Cover Star.
Select your items, send them to your club, it's as simple as that.
Should You Pick Jude Bellingham or Aitana Bonmati for FC 25 Ultimate Cover Star Player Pick?
Both items are relatively similar in terms of overall stats. Bellingham and Bonmati both have dynamic player images to represent their appearances on the FC 25 Ultimate Edition Cover.
Bellingham has the Incisive Pass+ trait while Bonmati has Tiki Taka+. Bellingham has higher face card statistics in shooting, passing and defending while Bonmati has better physicality. Bonmati also has a perfect weak foot compared to Bellingham's four-star attribute. Though, the preference in the end will likely come down to what fits your squad best now and moving forward.
Liga F cards such as Caroline Graham Hansen, Ewa Pajor, Fridolina Rolfo and Patri Guijarro all benefit from having Bonmati in your squad along with other Spanish players.
Bellingham provides those same links, just for Real Madrid and English players. At the end of the day, it comes down to preference, but choose wisely considering this is the only player pick expected to be released.