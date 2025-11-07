SI

How to Watch the 2025 NWSL Playoffs

Eight teams will face off for the title, with the championship set to take place in San Jose on Nov. 22.

Theo Lloyd-Hughes

The Orlando Pride will look to repeat as NWSL champions, with the playoffs set to kick off on Nov. 7.
Winner takes all. It is 238 days since the start of the National Women’s Soccer League regular season, and now it gets serious. Yes, the NWSL playoffs are here.

Eight teams remain to duke it out for the title, with the final set to take place at PayPal Park in San Jose on Nov. 22.

Leading the pack is the 2025 Shield winners, the Kansas City Current, who might just be the greatest NWSL team ever. Of course, the previous two champions, the Orlando Pride (2024) and NJ/NY Gotham FC (2023), will not relinquish the crown without a fight.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.

2025 NWSL playoffs teams

  • No. 1: Kansas City Current
  • No. 2: Washington Spirit
  • No. 3: Portland Thorns
  • No. 4: Orlando Pride
  • No. 5: Seattle Reign
  • No. 6 San Diego Wave
  • No. 7: Racing Louisville
  • No. 8: NJ/NY Gotham FC

2025 NWSL playoffs dates

  • Quarterfinals: Friday, Nov. 7; Saturday, Nov. 8; Sunday, Nov. 9
  • Semifinals: Saturday, Nov. 15; Sunday, Nov. 16
  • Final: Saturday, Nov. 22

2025 NWSL playoffs how to watch

The NWSL has three broadcast partners for the playoffs: Amazon Prime Video, ABC and CBS. Amazon Prime Video will have one quarterfinal game, ABC will have two quarterfinals and one semifinal, and CBS will have one quarterfinal, one semifinal, and the final.

Quarterfinals

QF1: Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign: Friday, Nov. 7, 8:00 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video
QF2: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville: Saturday, Nov. 8, 12:00 p.m. ET on CBS / Paramount+
QF3: KC Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC: Sunday, Nov. 9, 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC
QF4: Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave: Sunday, Nov. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Semifinals

SF1: QF1 vs. QF2: Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 15/16 TBD on CBS / Paramount+
SF2: QF3 vs. QF4: Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 15/16 TBD on ABC

Final

SF1 vs. SF2: Saturday, Nov. 22, 8:00 p.m. on CBS / Paramount+

