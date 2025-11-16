How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. France on TV, Live Stream: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
France ensured they’ll be one of the 48 nations vying to conquer the World Cup in North America next summer.
The 2018 world champions were a penalty shootout away from becoming the first country to retain the FIFA World Cup since 1962 in 2022, and they’ll rank among the favorites to triumph at next summer’s tournament.
Didier Deschamps’s side have been characteristically unspectacular during the qualifying process, but an impressive 4–0 win over Ukraine on Thursday meant they took an unassailable six-point lead at the top of Group D with just one matchday remaining. All of the drama in their group on Sunday will revolve around Iceland’s matchup with Ukraine, which will decide who sneaks into the playoffs.
Les Bleus are facing Azerbaijan for just the fourth time since the Soviet Union’s dissolution, having prevailed 3–0 in the reverse fixture last month. Sunday’s hosts will not be heading to their first World Cup next summer.
Here’s how you can watch France’s upcoming bout with Azerbaijan on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Azerbaijan vs. France Kick Off?
- Location: Baku, Azerbaijan
- Stadium: Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
- Referee: Andris Treimanis (LVA)
- VAR: Clay Ruperti (NED)
How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. France on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United States keen to watch France’s final World Cup qualifier can tune in via Fox Sports 2, with the game also accessible on the Fox Sports App and Foxsports.com. FuboTV is an alternative streaming option in the U.S.
FuboTV will be showing Sunday’s clash in Canada, too, but you can also catch the game in this part of the world if you’ve got an active DAZN subscription.
Viewers from the United Kingdom, perhaps keen to check out the competition, have Amazon Prime Video as their sole streaming avenue. In Mexico, Sky+ and Sky Sports have the rights to the match.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for France?
France are done for the year and have just one more training camp before the start of the World Cup in June.
Warm-up fixtures for the tournament will be arranged nearer the time, as will two friendlies for the March international break. It’s not yet been confirmed who Les Bleus will play next spring.