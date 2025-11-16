How to Watch Italy vs. Norway on TV, Live Stream: 2026 World Cup Qualifier
Norway are on the cusp of confirming their place at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998, with Italy poised to engage with the dreaded playoffs next March.
A convincing 3–0 win for Norway in the reverse fixture at the start of qualifying set the tone, with the Azzurri subsequently parting ways with Luciano Spalletti and the Scandinavians only getting stronger.
While Norway’s ’Golden Generation’ have impressively maintained a 100% record throughout qualifying, Italy’s perfect campaign post-Oslo humbling means they still have a chance, albeit a very, very, very slim one, of usurping the group leaders on the final matchday and qualifying for the World Cup automatically.
To do so, Gennaro Gattuso’s side will likely need to win by a nine-goal margin on Sunday.
Here’s how you can watch Italy’s final World Cup qualifier against Norway on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Italy vs. Norway Kick Off?
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Venue: San Siro
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Kick-off time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: José Hernández Hernández (ESP)
- VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP)
How to Watch Italy vs. Norway on TV and Live Stream
There’s certainly an established Italian contingent in the United States, and those keen on tuning into Sunday’s qualifier have the options of fuboTV and Fox Sports. The game will be shown on Fox Sports 1, as well as the Fox Sports App and Foxsports.com.
A Spanish broadcast will be supplied by ViX.
There’s an array of streaming avenues in Canada, too, including fuboTV. However, you can also catch the game if you’ve got an active DAZN subscription, or have access to either VIVA and TLN.
Amazon Prime Video is the only route to go down in the United Kingdom, while Sky+ and Sky Sports hold the rights to this fixture in Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV, VIVA, TLN
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports
What’s Next for Italy and Norway?
Italy have looked good under Gattuso, but they’re not going to pull this off. The Azzurri will be involved in the playoffs next March, having previously succumbed at this stage to Sweden and North Macedonia for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, respectively.
Norway, meanwhile, have no friendlies scheduled for the next international break, but they’ll quickly get to work after Sunday’s game. The March interval is the final stoppage before the World Cup, although teams competing at the tournament will likely take part in warm-up games next June.