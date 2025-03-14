How to Watch NWSL Games in 2025
As the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season begins on Friday, March 14, the league is entering the second year of its four-year, $240 million domestic broadcast deal.
As part of that deal, the NWSL has partnered with broadcasters Amazon Prime Video, CBS, ESPN, and ION. There are quirks to each network when they show matches, and how to access them. In addition, the league also hosts matches on its streaming platform NWSL+.
Here's how to watch NWSL games in 2025:
Amazon Prime Video
Every NWSL weekend is set to kick off with a marquee fixture on Amazon Prime Video on Friday night. Viewers will need a subscription to Amazon Prime to be able to stream matches and can download the Prime Video app on smart televisions or mobile devices for optimum integration.
Analysts Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey are expected to lead the Prime broadcast team in the booth for the second consecutive season, with Kealia Watt on the ground as a reporter. Prime also recently released the documentary For The Win, which followed the end of the 2024 NWSL season.
ION
ION Sports, which is part of the Scripps network, will broadcast a doubleheader every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET and then at 10:30 p.m. ET. ION is free for fans and can be accessed in some regions via antenna or is included in free streaming apps like Tubi or Roku, as well as subscription services like Prime or Fubo. You can find more info here.
Seb Salazar and Kylen Mills will lead the studio desk for ION on Saturday nights in 2025, with JP Dellacamera, Jill Loyden, Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli up in the booth for the matches.
CBS
The major network is one of the NWSL's longest broadcast partners and will have plenty of matches throughout the season, albeit without the same consistent cadence as Prime and ION. Games will appear on CBS networks Friday, Saturday and Sunday at different times throughout the season.
Fourteen matches will air for free on CBS, with all CBS matches also being streamed live on Paramount+, which does have a subscription fee. Paramount+ will exclusively host an additional 39 games, with cable television sister station CBS Sports Network then picking up another 10 games.
Crucially, CBS will host the NWSL Championship Final on Nov. 22. CBS Sports Golazo Network is also a 24-hour free-to-stream soccer channel that will host supplementary content, analysis, interviews, and even some matches throughout the season.
ESPN / ABC
Twenty games will be shown on ESPN/ABC, with the majority of these happening on Sundays. All matches will also be available to stream on subscription service ESPN+. ABC is available free-to-air via an antenna and is also included in subscription TV streaming packages and cable. ESPN, as well as ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, require a separate streaming or cable package to access.
Week to week it can vary if a game is being broadcast exclusively on ABC, ABC and ESPN, or ABC and ESPN2. But throughout the season all 20 games will be streamed on ESPN+ in addition to the television affiliates.
NWSL+
The league's streaming site, NWSL+, is currently free as long as fans sign up with an email address. NWSL+ will host at least 69 games across the 2025 season and you can find the full slate of free league-streamed games here.
International
The NWSL has been stepping up its international broadcasting over the past few years. Certain territories have partner networks while some countries will be able to access NWSL+ for free. Even some nations with broadcast partners will show games on NWSL+ while the broadcast partner picks up certain games every week.
Here is the full list of international broadcast partners:
Africa: ESPN
Australia: Optus
Brazil: Canal GOAT
Canada: TSN
Central America: TV Azteca
Portugal: Canal 11
UK & Ireland: TNT
Netherlands: ESPN
Nordics: Disney+