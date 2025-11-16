How to Watch Portugal vs. Armenia on TV, Live Stream: 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Portugal have squandered a pair of opportunities to confirm their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning all will be decided on the final matchday in Group F.
Roberto Martinez’s side were first held by Hungary on home soil last month and were comfortably second best in their 2–0 defeat to a buoyant Republic of Ireland side on Thursday. The nature of their defeat would’ve concerned many, with the Irish bullying their opponents on the pitch and in the stands.
A first-ever sending-off for the national team for captain Cristiano Ronaldo capped off a miserable evening for the Iberians, who now must win on Sunday to guarantee their spot at next summer’s tournament.
However, they surely won’t make a mess of this. Armenia were swatted aside 5–0 in the reverse fixture at the start of the qualifying campaign, and are FIFA’s 104th-ranked nation.
Here’s how fans can tune into Portugal’s final World Cup qualifier.
What Time Does Portugal vs. Armenia Kick Off?
- Location: Porto, Portugal
- Stadium: Estádio do Dragão
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 16
- Kick-off Time: 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. BST
- Referee: Irfan Peljto (BIH)
- VAR: Gianluca Aureliano (ITA)
How to Watch Portugal vs. Armenia on TV and Live Stream
Fox Sports 2 is providing plenty of international action this weekend in the United States, with Portugal’s all-important game among those being streamed on the channel. You can also tune in via Foxsports.com and the Fox Sports App. ViX will supply a Spanish broadcast.
FuboTV is available in the U.S. and Canada, but those watching in the latter can also watch with an active DAZN subscription.
Amazon Prime Video is the only route for viewers in the United Kingdom. Sky+ and Sky Sports hold the rights in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
What’s Next for Portugal?
If Portugal win on Sunday and qualify for the 2026 World Cup, they will take part in two friendlies during the next international break in March.
However, if they’re usurped by Hungary or even the Republic of Ireland on the final matchday, Martinez’s side will be involved in the playoffs instead.