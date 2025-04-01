SI

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Copa del Rey Semifinals

Real Madrid have a one goal lead on aggregate heading into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Max Mallow

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.
/ IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals with a trip to the final on the line.

Los Blancos have a one goal lead coming into the tie thanks to Endrick's 17th-minute goal last time out. Carlo Ancelotti will likely look to rotate his squad in some areas to maintain players' fitness levels heading into the Champions League quarterfinals and a heated title race with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Still, the chance to make the final will mean a strong Real Madrid side. For Real Sociedad, qualifying for the final could help lift spirits given they're already out of the Europa League and currently sat 10th in the La Liga table.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Copa del Rey semifinals between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Kick-Off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu
  • Date: Tuesday, Apr. 1
  • Kick-off Time: 3:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. CET

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad (Last Five Games)

  • Real Madrid: 4 wins
  • Real Sociedad: 1 win
  • Draws: 0

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Copa del Rey Semifinals

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1

Mexico

Sky Sports

