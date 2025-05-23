How to Watch UEFA Women’s Champions League Final: Arsenal vs. Barcelona
The biggest match in women's European soccer is here. Arsenal will take on FC Barcelona in the 2024–25 UEFA Women's Champions League final.
This is Arsenal's first final since 2006–2007, when the Gunners lifted the trophy for the first and only time. This year's final is just the third time since the competition began in 2001 that an English team has made the final (Arsenal 2007, Chelsea 2021). Chelsea lost the 2020–21 final, 4–0, to Barcelona.
Barcelona are looking to lift a third consecutive Champions League trophy. However, it would be a first title for manager Pere Romeu. The previous two titles came under Jonatan Giráldez, who is now the manager of the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League.
The last time these two teams met in the Champions League was in the 2021–22 group stage. Barcelona won both matches: 4–1 at home at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, and 4–0 away at the Emirates Stadium.
How to watch the 2025 UEFA Women's Champions League final
Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona
When: Saturday, May 24th at Noon ET (5:00 p.m. BST)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal
How to watch: DAZN YouTube (Free)/DAZN website/app (free)/DAZN channels
Note: In some territories, the YouTube option may not be available. Viewers may need to sign into the DAZN platform at no cost.
Additional international broadcasters for the UWCL final
- VGTV (Norway)
- TNT (UK and Ireland): TNT Sports 1
- DF1 (Germany): DF1
- TNT LatAm: Brazil: Max / Mexico: Max / Argentina: TNT Sports / Chile: TNT Sports and TNT Sports in Max
- SVT (Sweden): SVT2, SVT24 and SVT Play
- TV3 (Spain): TV3
- NOS (Netherlands): NOS.com
- Middle East and North Africa: beIN
These are sub-licenses from DAZN to these channels. Even in these territories you will also be able to watch for free on the DAZN platforms.