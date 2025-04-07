How to Watch USWNT vs. Brazil at PayPal Park: Time, TV, Predicted Lineups
Emma Hayes got quite the response from her players at the weekend. Now the question is, can they do it again?
The U.S. women's national team got a confidence-boosting 2–0 win over Brazil in the first-ever women's sports event at SoFi Stadium. More than 300 miles to the north in San Jose, Calif., the two will meet again in the second friendly of the April international window in the smaller confines of PayPal Park.
Since taking over as head coach in June 2024, Hayes has handed 17 players their USWNT debuts. In a year without a major international tournament, the clear message from Hayes has been one of experimentation and development.
Of course, even with nothing on the line, these matches are highly competitive. Brazil put on a bruising and intense performance in Los Angeles. The Americans had to have their wits about them once again.
After all, the South Americans are currently preparing for this summer's Copa América Femenina, while also searching for a small dose of revenge for losing to the U.S. in the 2024 Olympic final.
What time does USWNT vs. Brazil kick-off?
- Location: San Jose, Calif.
- Stadium: PayPal Park
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Kick-off: 10:30 p.m. ET
How to Watch USWNT vs. Brazil?
- Channel (English): TBS, TruTV
- Channel (Spanish): Universo
- Streaming (English): MAX
- Streaming (Spanish): Peacock
USWNT predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Jane Campbell
Phallon Tullis-Joyce was handed her USWNT in Saturday's match, so that leaves the door open for Hayes to experiment and give Jane Campbell another whirl. Campbell is a former Stanford Cardinal and will enjoy being back in the Bay Area.
Right back: Gisele Thompson
Another player who did feature over the weekend, the 19-year-old Thompson has started the season brilliantly for Angel City and should be handed just her second-ever start for her country.
Center back: Emily Sonnett
While experimenting, Hayes will look to maintain some veteran presence in her lineup. At 31, with over 100 caps, it would be surprising to see Sonnett not feature.
Center back: Alana Cook
Next to Sonnett, Hayes could welcome back Cook. Another former Stanford Cardinal, she is back in the USWNT squad for the first time since 2023 but has 29 appearances since debuting in 2019.
Left back: Avery Patterson
This might be a bit premature, but Hayes has talked about the importance of evaluating young players. Patterson earned her first cap over the weekend and could be promoted to starter.
Center midfield: Sam Coffey
One of the most reliable players on the USWNT roster, Coffey should keep her spot at the base of the midfield to see rotation elsewhere. Claire Hutton could be an early sub to relieve Coffey if she tires against a physical Brazil side.
Center midfield: Lily Yohannes
Very impactful off the bench in the first meeting between these two nations, Yohannes should see more minutes than the 29 she had against Brazil over the weekend. The 17-year-old, with five caps to her name, is a truly elite scanner of space and passing lanes.
Center midfield: Jaedyn Shaw
How does Shaw fit into Hayes' team as a connective creative force? We still don't know the answer to that question, and Tuesday night feels primed for Shaw to be given more of an audition to play between the lines. Time alongside Yohannes will be valuable.
Left wing: Ally Sentnor
Subbed off after an hour in the first match against Brazil, Hayes could look to keep Sentnor in the lineup to see how she fares with different players around her.
Striker: Ashley Hatch
Like Cook, Hatch offers a nice mix of experience and freshness. The 29-year-old has 25 caps but hasn't featured for the USWNT since 2023. A sturdy hold-up player, battering ram and aerial threat.
Right wing: Michelle Cooper
Sensational through the opening weeks of the NWSL, few players have improved as much over the past year as Cooper. All three of her U.S. caps have come off the bench and this feels like a nice spot to get her first start.
Brazil predicted lineup vs. USWNT (3-4-1-2)
Goalkeeper: Natascha Honegger
The 27-year-old Swiss-born goalkeeper is the most experienced back-up option after Lorena. She recently played in Brazil's friendly win over Australia and should get the rotation look in San Jose.
Center back: Tarciane
The former Houston Dash defender was lucky not to be sent off at the weekend. A massive physical and vocal presence for Brazil. She could start and be subbed off early once again.
Center back: Lauren
The Atlético Madrid defender didn't get on the pitch to face the U.S. in the first encounter. Her prior experience with the Kansas City Current means she will be well aware of the threat of Michelle Cooper.
Center back: Kaká
The inexperienced international defender is another did not feature in the first friendly, so she should look to slot into the team on Tuesday. She recently won the Brazilian Supercopa with São Paulo, keeping a clean sheet and converting her penalty in the shootout in the final.
Left wing back: Bruninha
The Gotham FC defender played the final 17 minutes at SoFi Stadium so feels due some more playing time. A natural wing back who can cover lots of ground and is content attacking and defending.
Center midfield: Duda Sampaio
Another who came off the bench in the first match, Duda Sampaio has been a mainstay of Arthur Elias's time as head coach. With fellow midfielder Mariza playing the full 90 minutes at SoFI, it feels like Elias will make a change in this position.
Center midfield: Angelina
The Orlando Pride star was handed the captain's armband on the weekend and should keep her starting spot in the heart of the pitch. She had a couple of threatening shots from the edge of the box, too. A bright spark.
Right wing back: Antonia
Elias went with a very attacking selection in the first match, deploying attackers Ludmila and Adriana as wing backs. Using Antonia as a more versatile but less risky defensive option could be a corrective move.
Attacking midfield: Kerolin
Giovana Quieroz was one of Brazil's most dangerous players against the USWNT. However, she played 89 minutes, picked up a yellow card and looked fatigued by the final whistle. Former NWSL MVP Kerolin feels like a fresh and exciting switch in this spot.
Forward: Amanda Gutierres
The 24-year-old was handed the start at the weekend and notched three shots, with one hitting the target. The physical Palmeiras forward will battle at the top of Brazil's formation.
Forward: Jheniffer
There's not a lot of experience in the forward line for Brazil. The 23-year-old got just one minute plus injury time and requires a much bigger opportunity to show her ability in this window.