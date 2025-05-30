How to Watch USWNT vs. China Friendly at Allianz Field
The U.S. women’s national team will take on China and Jamaica in two friendlies during this FIFA window. The big news is that Chelsea defender Naomi Girma has returned to the USWNT for the first time in 2025.
The USWNT will also be boosted by having UEFA Women’s Champions League winner Emily Fox in the group. The Arsenal defender was given a hero’s welcome when she reported to camp on Tuesday.
While Girma’s presence can only make the USWNT stronger, head coach Emma Hayes has repeatedly stated that 2025 is a year of experimentation. Thirteen players in her squad for these two friendlies have five or fewer international caps.
So, expect plenty of fresh faces and new combinations as the top-ranked Americans welcome No. 17 China this weekend.
How to watch the USWNT vs. China
When: Saturday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. ET
Where: Allianz Field, St. Paul, Minnesota
How to watch: TBS, Universo (Spanish), MAX, Peacock (Spanish)
There is no official broadcast of this match outside of the U.S.
USWNT vs. China history
H2H record: USA W: 38; Ties: 13; China W: 9
Last meeting: USA 2–1 China, December 5, 2023
Last China W: USA 0–1 China, December 16, 2015