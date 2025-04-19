Inter Miami 1–0 Columbus Crew: Player Ratings As Herons Return to Winning Ways
Inter Miami CF found their way back into the win column for the first time in three weeks on Saturday, defeating Columbus Crew SC 1–0 in Cleveland, Ohio.
While the Crew dominated for large parts of the match and finished with an xG of 3.14 compared to Miami's 0.86, it was the Herons that came away with all three points. Homegrown midfielder and American youth international Benjamin Cremaschi scored a diving finish in the 30th minute off a cross from Marcelo Weigandt. Javier Mascherano's team hung on for the rest of the match despite the Crew's attacking onslaught.
Lionel Messi was held off the scoresheet for the second MLS game in a row, but played all 90 minutes and will have to rebound quickly ahead of the first leg of Miami's midweek Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal tie against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Here are the player ratings from Miami's 1–0 win over Columbus.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Columbus Crew SC (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
8.2/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.8/10
CB: Gonzalo Luján
7.2/10
CB: Noah Allen
6.9/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.6/10
RM: Benjamin Cremaschi
7.8/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.3/10
CM: Yannick Bright
8.2/10
LM: Tadeo Allende
6.4/10
ST: Lionel Messi
7.5/10
ST: Luis Suárez
6.6/10
SUB: Telasco Segovia (68' for Suárez)
6.3/10
SUB: Maxi Falcón (77' for Bright)
6.4/10
SUB: Tomás Avilés (77' for Weigandt)
6.2/10
SUB: Fafà Picault (77' for Allende)
6.2/10
SUB: Hector Martinez (88' for Cremaschi)
N/A