Inter Miami 2025 MLS Schedule: Dates, Matches, Home and Away
Major League Soccer revealed Inter Miami's full 2025 schedule including all matches home and away.
Inter Miami heads in 2025 off the heels of a record-setting regular season eclipsing New England Revolution's previously standing points record. The Supporters' Shield ended up being the only piece of silverware for the Herons after being eliminated by Atlanta United in the MLS Cup playoffs.
With Javier Mascherano leading the way, the Herons look to possibly improve on their points record, but also go deeper in the playoffs.
Check out the full schedule here:
February
- 2/22: New York City - 2:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
March
- 3/2: Houston Dynamo - 7 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 3/9: Charlotte FC - 5 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 3/16: Atlanta United - 7 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 3/29: Philadelphia Union - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
April
- 4/6: Toronto FC - 7 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 4/13: Chicago Fire - 4:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 4/19: Columbus Crew - 4:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 4/26: FC Dallas - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
May
- 5/3: New York Red Bulls - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 5/10: Minnesota United - 4:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 5/14: San Jose Earthquakes - 10:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 5/18: Orlando City SC - 7 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 5/24: Philadelphia Union - 7:30 p..m. ET (AWAY)
- 5/28: CF Montreal - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 5/31: Columbus Crew - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
June
- 6/28: Atlanta United - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
July
- 7/5: CF Montreal - 7:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 7/9: New England Revolution - 7:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 7/12: Nashvhille SC - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 7/16: FC Cincinnati - 7:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 7/19: New York Red Bulls - 7:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 7/26: FC Cincinnati - 7 p.m. ET (HOME)
August
- 8/10: Orlando City SC - 8 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 8/16: LA Galaxy - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 8/23: D.C. United - 7:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 8/30: Chicago Fire - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
September
- 9/13: Charlotte FC - 7:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 9/16: Seattle Sounders FC - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 9/20: D.C. United - 7:30 p.m. ET (HOME)
- 9/24: New York City FC - 7:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
- 9/27: Toronto FC - 4:30 p.m. ET (AWAY)
October
- 10/4: New England Revolution - 7:30 p.m. ET(HOME)
- 10/18: Nashville SC - 6 p.m. ET (AWAY)
When Does Inter Miami Play Atlanta United?
Inter Miami players and fans want revenge after the Five Stripes knocked them out of the MLS Cup playoffs in 2024.
The Herons will first play Atlanta on Mar. 16 on the road. After that, Atlanta travels to Chase Stadium on June 28 for the reverse fixture.