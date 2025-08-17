Inter Miami 3–1 LA Galaxy: Player Ratings Messi Lifts Herons in Return
Lionel Messi got back to his goalscoring ways in his return from injury, and Inter Miami CF bounced back from a 4–1 loss to Orlando City SC with a 3–1 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.
While Messi and fellow Argentine Rodrigo De Paul were held out of the starting lineup, both entered the match at halftime, and the Herons were able to take control from that point on.
However, it was not a convincing win for the Herons. After Jordi Alba opened the scoring off a through ball from Sergio Busquets in the 43rd minute, the Galaxy levelled the match in the 59th minute when Joseph Paintsil dribbled past three defenders and beat goalkeeper Oscar Ustari from a sharp angle.
Yet, as has been commonplace this season, Messi stepped up with a moment of brilliance to save the day for Miami, beating a pair of defenders before smashing a left-footed strike behind Novak Mivovic to score his 19th goal of the MLS regular season.
Luis Suárez further added cushion in the 89th minute, calmly slotting home his sixth goal of the season after De Paul and Messi linked up in the buildup.
The win pushes Inter Miami to 45 points and keeps them in the running for the top of the Eastern Conference, while also giving them a confidence-boost heading into the Leagues cup quarterfinal against Liga MX’s Tigres UANL on Wednesday.
Here are the player ratings from today’s game.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. LA Galaxy
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
7.0
LB: Jordi Alba
8.7
CB: Maxi Falcón
7.1
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
6.6
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.0
CDM: Sergio Busquets
7.7
CDM: Benjamin Cremaschi
6.6
LM: Fafa Picault
7.7
CM: Telasco Segovia
6.6
LM: Tadeo Allende
6.7
ST: Luis Suárez
8.7
SUB: Lionel Messi (46' for Segovia)
8.6
SUB: Rodrigo De Paul (46' for Allende)
N/A
SUB: Yannick Bright (77' for Cremaschi)
N/A
SUB: Baltasar Rodriguez (77' for Picault)
N/A
SUB: Noah Allen (90' for Suárez)
N/A
LA Galaxy Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Novak Micovic
6.1
LB: John Nelson
5.4
CB: Edwin Cerrillo
5.5
CB: Zanka
6.0
RB: Miki Yamane
5.8
CDM: Elijah Wynder
6.3
CDM: Isaiah Parente
7.6
RM: Gabriel Pec
6.6
CM: Marco Reus
6.0
LM: Diego Fagundez
6.6
ST: Joseph Paintsil
8.2
SUB: Matheus Nascimento (46' for Wynder)
N/A
SUB: Julian Audé (79' for Fagundez)
6.5
SUB: Lucas Sanabria (79' for Parente)
6.0
SUB: Mauricio Cuevas (79' for Pec)
6.1
SUB: Christian Ramirez (87' for Reus)
N/A