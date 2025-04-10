Inter Miami 3-1 LAFC: Player Ratings as Lionel Messi Rescues the Herons
Inter Miami completed the comeback to defeat LAFC and advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
Aaron Long quieted Chase Stadium just nine minutes into the game. The American defender was in the right place at the right time to beat Oscar Ustari following a sequence from a corner kick. The away goal rule being in effect meant the Herons needed three goals to win the tie outright.
Lionel Messi clawed one back in the 36th minute. The Argentine fired a shot across his body past Hugo Lloris with his left foot at the far post. A crazy sequence in the second half saw Noah Allen add a second with Messi picking up the assist. With just about 30 minutes left to pull one back, Inter Miami turned it up a notch. Luis Suarez thought he had the winner in the 67th minute, but it was disallowed for offsides. Then, a lifeline.
Shakiness in the box from a corner resulted in Marlon conceding a penalty with a handball. Messi stepped up and Hugo Lloris stood no chance. Bouanga had a golden opportunity to rescue LAFC in the dying minutes, but Oscar Ustari came up with a massive save to preserve the lead. The final whistle blew and the celebrations in Fort Lauderdale began.
Failing to score in the first leg could've proved fatal for most teams. But, most teams don't have Messi. Inter Miami advance to face the winner of Vancouver Whitecaps and Pumas UNAM.
Player ratings from the game below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. LAFC (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Oscar Ustari
8.2/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
7.6/10
CB: Maxi Falcon
7.4/10
CB: Noah Allen
8.5/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.5/10
CM: Federico Redondo
7.3/10
CM: Yannick Bright
6.7/10
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.3/10
LM: Telasco Segovia
7.0/10
ST: Lionel Messi
9.6/10
ST: Luis Suárez
7.4/10
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (56' for Bright)
6.2/10
SUB: Tomas Aviles (86' for Segovia)
N/A
SUB: Gonzalo Lujan (86' for Allende)
N/A
SUB: Fafa Picault (90'+5 for Suarez)
N/A