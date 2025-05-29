Inter Miami 4–2 CF Montreal: Player Ratings As Herons Survive Multiple Defensive Injuries
Inter Miami defeated CF Montréal 3–1 navigating multiple defensive injuries on the night to get back to winning ways. A crucial three points
Miami looked to take advantage of their experience against the youngest average aged squad in the entire league.
The Herons were forced into an early substitution after Gonzalo Lujan looked to be in serious discomfort. Improving defensively is one thing, but losing one of Javier Mascherano's preferred options is less than ideal. Tomas Aviles replaced the injured Lujan.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez had chances in the first 20 minutes, but couldn't find a breakthrough. On a night where they could've capitalized early against the Eastern Conference's defense, the Herons lacked an edge early on. To make matters worse, Jordi Alba had to come off with an apparently injury in the 23rd minute.
The first real bit of quality came in the 27th minute. Sergio Busquets did well to shield the ball from Nathan Saliba before feeding it to Messi. The Argentine fired a low-driven shot to the far post for the opener.
Just on the verge of halftime, it looked like things would get even worse when Aviles looked to be injured. He continued on until the whistle, but Mascherano still had to bring on Maxi Falcón to start the second 45.
Oscar Ustari made a massive double save to deny the visitors an equalizer. A big moment in the match as the Herons search for defensive consistency. Right after, down at the other end, Lionel Messi assisted Suárez for the second goal of the night. Moments later, the Uruguayan put the game to bed with his second. Dante Sealy got one back for Montréal shortly after as Miami's quest for a clean sheet continues. Messi scored a second as well, but Victor Loturi once again got another goal back quickly for Marco Donadel's team.
The Herons continue to struggle defensively. Their offensive performance might paper over cracks tonight, but the warning signs remain. The third goal should've been time to shut up shop and head home. Conceding goals so quickly, against the worst team in the Eastern Conference no less, after scoring must not go unnoticed.
Player ratings from the game below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. CF Montréal (4-4-2)
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.2/10
RB: Ian Fray
6.9/10
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
6.4/10
CB: Noah Allen
6.2/10
LB: Jordi Alba
6.4/10
RM: Tadeo Allende
7.0/10
CM: Federico Redondo
6.8/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.9/10
LM: Telasco Segovia
7.0/10
ST: Luis Suárez
9.4/10
ST: Lionel Messi
9.2/10
SUB: Tomas Aviles (12' for Lujan)
6.1/10
SUB: David Martinez (23' for Alba)
6.5/10
SUB: Maxi Falcón (46' for Aviles)
6.1/10
SUB: Fafa Picault (70' for Segovia)
5.9/10
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (70' for Allende)
6.1/10
CF Montréal Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2)
Player
Rating
GK: Jonathan Sirois
3.8/10
RB: Joel Waterman
6.2/10
CB: George Campbell
5.1/10
CB: Jalen Neal
6.5/10
LB: Luca Petrasso
5.4/10
RM: Dante Sealy
7.9/10
CM: Victor Loturi
8.2/10
CM: Nathan Saliba
6.4/10
LM: Tom Pearce
6.6/10
ST: Giacomo Vrioni
6.3/10
ST: Prince Osei Owusu
6.6/10
SUB: Caden Clark (46' for Vrioni)
7.2/10
SUB: Samuel Piette (46' for Pearce)
6.8/10
SUB: Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (60' for Neal)
6.1/10
SUB: Aleksandr Guboglo (69' for Saliba)
6.4/10
SUB: Fernando Álvarez (80' for Campbell)
7.0/10