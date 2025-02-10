Inter Miami CF Break Mold Releasing Two New Jerseys for 2025
Inter Miami CF is bucking the trend in MLS, releasing two new kits for the 2025 season rather than just replacing one each in alternating years.
Late Sunday, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield champions unveiled their latest home kit with an ad following the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win, showcasing Lionel Messi and the “Euforia Kit,” saying, “When football ends, fútbol begins.”
The new pink kit harkens back to Lionel Messi’s past clubs, replacing the plain pink template with shaded strips, similar to what the Argentine Designated Player has worn with Argentina and FC Barcelona. Additional details include a classic Miami “M” on the tag.
Per Footy Headlines, the kit uses the same Adidas Tiro 24 model template as Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2024 winning shirt.
It won’t just be the club’s pink shirt for 2025, though, with plans to keep it on the pitch in 2026 when they open the new soccer-specific stadium, Miami Freedom Park. In 2025, the Herons will compete in MLS, the FIFA Club World Cup USA 2025, the Concacaf Champions Cup and other competitions, with Chase Stadium as their current temporary home.
In December, David Beckham’s MLS club also unveiled their new away kit, the “Fortitude Kit,” featuring a two-shaded black design meant to symbolize granite and “a natural symbol of strength and resilience.”
That's the one the've been wearing as part of their preseason tour across the Americas.
There’s a strong chance these aren’t the only two kits for Inter Miami in 2025, too. In 2024, the club was one of just five teams to get a third jersey, sporting a retro-inspired blue jersey, hailing to Miami Vice.
Inter Miami begin their quest for MLS Cup and a second-straight Supporters’ Shield when they open the season on Feb. 22 against New York City FC. Before then, though, they’ll play Concacaf Champions Cup action against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 18.
While the club will continue to rely on Messi and former FC Barcelona superstars Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez in 2025, they’ve made significant offseason moves in adding MLS veteran Fafa Picault, and Maxi Falcón.