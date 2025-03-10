Inter Miami CF Standings: MLS Eastern Conference Table After Matchday 3
Inter Miami CF may be in the midst of a packed MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup schedule, but the Herons keep on winning.
On Matchday 3, Miami put up a 1–0 win over Wilfried Zaha's Charlotte FC to secure their second straight victory in league play after previously beating the Houston Dynamo 4–1 and drawing New York City FC 2–2.
While head coach Javier Mascherano's team has been reckless at times, being awarded red cards in each of their three MLS games, they've continued to put up points and remain undefeated in both the league and Champions Cup.
Here's a look at the MLS Eastern Conference table after the first three weeks of the season. The top seven teams qualify directly for the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs at the end of the 34-game regular season, while the No. 8 seed plays the No. 9 seed in a one-match play-in game.
Inter Miami Standings: MLS Eastern Conference after 3 games
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1 - MLS Cup Playoffs
Philadelphia Union
9
3
2 - MLS Cup Playoffs
Inter Miami CF
7
3
3 - MLS Cup Playoffs
Columbus Crew SC
7
3
4 - MLS Cup Playoffs
FC Cincinnati
6
3
5 - MLS Cup Playoffs
D.C United
5
3
6 - MLS Cup Playoffs
Charlotte FC
4
3
7 - MLS Cup Playoffs
New York Red Bulls
4
3
8 - MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Game
Chicago Fire FC
4
3
9 - MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Game
New York City FC
4
3
10
Nashville SC
4
3
11
Atlanta United
4
3
12
Orlando City SC
3
3
13
New England Revolution
1
3
14
Toronto FC
1
3
15
CF Montréal
0
3
In 2024, Inter Miami set an MLS regular season points record with 74 at the end of the 34 game season. While it's still a long ways to go, they could have that within reach this year, especially when Lionel Messi returns to the lineup after missing three straight games against Houston, Jamaica's Cavalier FC, and Charlotte.
Inter Miami CF's Next Five Games
- Cavalier vs Inter Miami CF vs. (A): Thursday, March 13, 8:00 pm ET (Concacaf Champions Cup)
- Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF (A): Sunday, March 16, 7:00 pm ET (MLS)
- Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union (H): Saturday, Mar. 29, 7:30 pm ET (MLS)
- Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC (H): Sunday, April 6, 7:00 pm ET (MLS)
- Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF (A): Sunday, April 13, 7:30 pm ET (MLS)