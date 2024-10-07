Inter Miami is One Win Away From Making MLS History
Major League Soccer side Inter Miami is just one win away from setting a new league record in its final regular season match.
Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's team is on 71 points through 33 matches. The south Florida club clinched the Supporters' Shield in its 3–2 triumph over Columbus Crew and picked up another three points at the weekend against Toronto FC.
With one more victory, Miami will set a new single-season points record with 74 points that eclipses the 73 points originally set by the Revolution in 2021. Next weekend, Miami aims to break that record against New England to set itself up for a deep run in the MLS Cup playoffs.
The Herons needed to come away with three points against Columbus and Toronto after their 1–1 draw at home to Charlotte FC to remain on course to break the points record. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez led the way vs. the Crew at Lower.com Field while Leo Campana played the super-sub role again for Miami at Toronto.
It should be straightforward for a strong Miami side against a New England team that's conceded 64 goals, the third-most in the league. However, Martino might not have players such as Messi, Campana, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez available to start due to the upcoming international break.
Even if Martino calls on the above mentioned players to feature off the bench, this Miami squad has enough depth and talent to take care of business in the first half. In fact, Miami went through the middle of the season without Messi in the team due his participation in the Copa América tournament and his ankle injury–but it remained strong to stay atop the league standings.
All signs point to a Miami victory on October 19 at Chase Stadium with Messi and Suárez alive in both the Landon Donovan MVP and Golden Boot races.