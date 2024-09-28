Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Charlotte FC: MLS
Inter Miami returns home to take on Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium in Major League Soccer.
The Herons are coming off a two-match road trip in which it secured two draws vs. Atlanta United and NYCFC. Miami was up 2–1 in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when superstar Lionel Messi was brought on, but the team couldn't see out the result and conceded a late goal to settle for a draw.
Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino might've been feeling déjà vu last weekend at Yankee Stadium vs. NYCFC. Leo Campana was substituted into the match late in the second half and put Miami up just minutes after coming on. NYCFC's James Sands headed home from close range to steal a point for the hosts in the dying minutes.
As Miami didn't play a midweek match, the team was able to rest up ahead of the showdown vs. Charlotte. Martino opted for a 3–4–3 setup at NYCFC but could look to revert back to a 4–3–3 shape at home when Miami will expect to have more of the ball.
Defender Noah Allen is unavailable for Martino due to yellow card accumulation, while Matías Rojas and Diego Gómez are targeting returns early next month.
Martino will look to go full-strength this weekend in a bid to help Miami secure the Supporters' Shield and move closer to breaking the MLS single-season points record which stands at 73 points.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Charlotte FC (4–3–3)
GK: Drake Callender–Callender will look to keep his sixth clean sheet of the season against a weak Charlotte attack that's scored 35 goals in 30 matches.
RB: Marcelo Weigandt–Weigandt makes a return to the lineup after being rested last weekend.
CB: Tomás Avilés–Miami's commanding defender gets the nod in the heart of defense.
CB: Sergio Busquets–Martino has relied heavily on Busquets as a center-back due to injuries at the position and that should continue with the veteran players back in the mix.
LB: Jordi Alba–The 35-year-old continues to create chances for teammates with 12 assists logged in league play this season.
CM: Federico Redondo–Redondo will have to be careful to avoid a fifth yellow card that would cause him to miss Miami's match at Columbus Crew.
CM: Yannick Bright–The young midfielder has made leaps and bounds in his first MLS season.
CM: Julian Gressel–Gressel starts in the middle of the park for the second-straight match with Messi out on the right-wing.
RW: Lionel Messi–All signs point to the 37-year-old starting the match given Miami didn't have any midweek games.
ST: Luis Suárez–Miami's striker faces a tough task in adding to his 17 goals against the joint second-best defense in the league in Charlotte.
LW: Robert Taylor–The Finland international keeps his place in the team out wide, looking to stretch the Charlotte defense.