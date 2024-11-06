Inter Miami's Record-Breaking MLS Season: By the Numbers
Lofty expectations were already set when Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined former Barcelona coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino at Inter Miami in the summer 2023 transfer window to elevate the Herons as the best team in Major League Soccer.
Add Luis Suárez to the frontline alongside eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi and Miami went on to enjoy the best regular season in MLS history in 2024. While Miami's postseason finish remains up in the air, Messi and Co. propelled the south Florida side to greatness in the form of the Supporters' Shield and the MLS single-season points record.
With 74 points collected through 34 matches played, the Herons surpassed the 73 points set by the New England Revolution in 2021. However, Miami will hope to go on to lift MLS Cup later this year unlike the Revolution, who fell in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals to NYCFC.
Here's Miami's 2024 record breaking season by the numbers.
How Many Goals Did Inter Miami Score During the 2024 MLS Regular Season?
- Miami scored 79 goals in 34 regular season matches, six more than Columbus Crew, who managed 72 goals.
Who Scored the Most Goals for Inter Miami During the 2024 MLS Regular Season?
- Messi and Suárez both registered an impressive 20 goals during the regular season. Messi reached the 20-goal threshold in just 19 appearances while Suárez made 27 appearances.
Who Assisted the Most Goals for Inter Miami During the 2024 MLS Regular Season?
- Messi recorded a team-leading 16 assists during the MLS regular season for Miami.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
What Was Inter Miami's Record During the 2024 MLS Regular Season?
- The Herons compiled a 22W-8D-4L record in Martino's second season in charge en route to lifting the Supporters' Shield.
How Many Goals Did Inter Miami Concede During the 2024 MLS Regular Season?
- Miami conceded 49 goals in the regular season, which was tied for seventh-least in the league.
How Many Clean Sheets Did Inter Miami Keep During the 2024 MLS Regular Season?
- Miami kept six clean sheets in the regular season with Drake Callender responsible for five clean sheets and Oscar Ustari managing one near the end of the season vs. Toronto FC.
Who Played the Most Minutes for Inter Miami During the 2024 MLS Regular Season?
- Callender played a total of 2,880 minutes in goal for Miami during the regular season in 32 appearances.