Inter Miami vs. CF Montreal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami host CF Montréal in midweek MLS action with both sides looking to get back to winning ways.
Both sides are winless in their last four games in all competitions. While Montréal are dwelling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami need a win badly to start climbing the standings. Things haven't gone exactly to plan under Javier Mascherano as defensive deficiencies continue to rear their head.
If Miami are going to not only challenge for a top seed in the Eastern Conference, but also Leagues Cup and MLS Cup they need to start stringing together positive, dominant results. Wednesday's match against a Montréal side that's only accrued eight points through 15 games is the perfect opportunity to do so.
Their late comeback against Philadelphia Union might've rescued a needed point, but it's time to start stringing together wins.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal.
What Time Does Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal Kick-Off?
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Stadium: Chase Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, May 28
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal Head-to-Head record (Last Five Games)
- Inter Miami: 2 wins
- Montréal: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: CF Montréal 2–3 Inter Miami (May 11, 2024)
Current Form (all competitions)
Inter Miami
CF Montréal
Philadelphia Union 3–3 Inter Miami - 5/24/2025
CF Montréal 2–2 LAFC - 5/24/2025
Inter Miami 0–3 Orlando City - 5/18/2025
Forge FC 1–0 CF Montréal - 5/20/2025
San Jose Earthquakes 3–3 Inter Miami - 5/14/2025
CF Montréal 1–6 Toronto FC - 5/17/2025
Minnesota United 4-1 Inter Miami - 5/10/2025
CF Montréal 1–1 Columbus Crew - 5/14/2025
Inter Miami 4–1 New York Red Bulls - 5/3/2025
New York City FC 0–1 CF Montréal - 5/10/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
David Ruiz and Baltasar Rodriguez were sidelined last week as they were recovering from hamstring injuries. Yannick Bright also picked up a similar injury and his availability for the game is up in the air. Drake Callendar continues to recover from injury with Oscar Ustari remaining the Herons' top option in-between the sticks.
Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. CF Montréal (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Aviles, Falcon, Allen; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Alba; Messi, Suárez.
CF Montréal Team News
Montréal should roll out a similar team to the one that competed against LAFC. Montréal were up by two goals by the 22nd minute, but couldn't hold on to their lead. Marco Delgado and Olivier Giroud ended up equalizing as they dropped points from a winning position.
Marco Donadel likely keeps his team the same while prioritizing a defensive shape to keep out Lionel Messi and company as long as they can.
CF Montréal predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2): Sirois; Bugaj, Petrasso, Campbell, Neal; Herbers, Sealy, Saliba, Piette; Vrioni, Owusu.
Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal Score Prediction
Inter Miami not only has to win this game, but they have to dominate. No conceding sloppy goals nor switching off at crucial points. Create multiple goalscoring opportunities and convert them.
For Montréal, it's about remaining as defensively resilient as they can. Sporting the worst goal differential in the Eastern Conference, second only to LA Galaxy overall, this team needs to try and keep the Herons at bay. If they do, perhaps they can spring on the counter and steal a result in the end.
Prediction: Inter Miami 3–0 CF Montréal