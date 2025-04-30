Is Ted Lasso Based on a True Story?
Since debuting on Apple TV+ in late 2020, "Ted Lasso" has taken the world by storm—earning multiple Emmy Awards and captivating millions of fans around the globe.
The show's popularity has soared to such heights that it was recently renewed for a fourth season, much to the delight of its loyal audience.
It’s easy to understand why. The series—which follows the unlikely journey of an American football coach hired to manage English soccer team AFC Richmond—blends sharp humor, heartfelt storytelling, and genuine optimism. It offers plenty of laughs while also tackling themes like mental health, teamwork, and personal growth, making it as emotionally rich as it is entertaining.
From locker room dynamics to media pressure and team rivalries, the show humorously touches on many real aspects of professional soccer—making it feel both entertaining and oddly authentic, which begs the question: Is "Ted Lasso" based on a true story?
Well, here’s everything you need to know.
The Truth: Is Ted Lasso a True Story?
No, "Ted Lasso" isn’t based on a true story.
The origins of the show actually trace back over two decades to when Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard) were performing with the comedy troupe Boom Chicago. After a trip to Europe, the two became fascinated with soccer and even bought a PlayStation so they could immerse themselves in the game through FIFA. That shared obsession eventually sparked the humorous idea of an American football coach trying to manage a soccer team overseas.
The concept eventually came to life in 2013 as part of a promotional campaign for NBC Sports, which had just acquired the rights to broadcast Premier League matches.
The resulting short, titled "An American Coach in London," featured Sudeikis as Ted Lasso—hired and quickly fired by Tottenham Hotspur in a matter of chaotic, hilarious days. The sketch became a viral hit, racking up over 250 million views on YouTube.
Following its success, Sudeikis’ then-partner Olivia Wilde suggested the idea of turning the character into a full-fledged TV series. That led to a meeting with Bill Lawrence, the creator of "Scrubs," who came on board as an executive producer—and the rest, as they say, is history.
Real-Life Inspirations Behind Ted Lasso
Though the story of "Ted Lasso" isn’t based on real events, the show and its characters are heavily influenced by real-life personalities and experiences.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated just before the show’s 2020 premiere, Sudeikis revealed that his portrayal of Ted Lasso was partly inspired by former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. Known for his quick wit in press conferences, strong bonds with his players, and the occasional fiery outburst, Klopp left quite the impression on Sudeikis.
“Man, when I heard about him taking his squad to do karaoke, I was like, ‘Hellooooo, story idea…’” Sudeikis said.
In a separate interview with The New York Times, Sudeikis also cited his high school basketball coach, Donnie Campbell, as a key influence on the character. “He’d always say,” Sudeikis recalled, “‘You guys look more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.’”
Meanwhile, Roy Kent, Lasso’s gruff assistant coach played by Brett Goldstein, is believed to be inspired by Manchester United legend Roy Keane—famous for his short temper, intense presence, and leadership on the field.
“When we were putting the show together, we said, ‘We know Ted is nice—what football archetype would be his biggest challenge?’ And we could think of no greater obstacle than human bummer Roy Keane,” said Brendan Hunt, co-creator of the series, in an interview with Ireland’s Spin 103.8 radio.
Other characters also have clear real-world inspirations. Jamie Tartt, the cocky, spotlight-loving forward who eventually matures into a true team player, is said to draw from early-career Cristiano Ronaldo and Jack Grealish. And Zava—a charismatic, egotistical striker who turns down Chelsea to join Richmond—is unmistakably modeled after Zlatan Ibrahimović, from his swagger to his speech patterns.
“I read his book I Am Football, watched documentaries, and I just admire Zlatan so much more now—how he was raised, what people said about him, how he carries himself,” said actor Maximilian Osinski, who plays Zava, in an interview with USA Today.
Are There Any Real Coaches Like Ted Lasso?
There are several real-life coaches—beyond Jürgen Klopp and Donnie Campbell—who share striking similarities with the character of Ted Lasso.
Chief among them is legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden. Wooden’s coaching philosophy, particularly his iconic Pyramid of Success—a visual framework for building character and achieving excellence—deeply influenced Campbell and is subtly woven throughout all three seasons of "Ted Lasso."
Wooden’s Pyramid of Success is even visible on the wall of Lasso’s office, and Ted himself is often seen carrying a small blue book filled with Wooden’s quotes and teachings.
If you're looking for a more direct comparison, former USMNT head coach Bob Bradley might be the closest match. In 2016, Bradley became the Premier League’s first-ever American manager when he took charge of Swansea City.
His tenure at the Liberty Stadium lasted just 85 days, and he quickly became a target of mockery on the English football comedy show Soccer AM, where he was parodied as "Brad Bobley"—a clueless caricature who didn’t understand the game he was supposed to be coaching.
While Ted Lasso’s journey with fictional AFC Richmond has been far more successful (without giving away too many spoilers), Bradley’s brief and turbulent time in England highlights the very real challenges American coaches can face when stepping into the world of European soccer.