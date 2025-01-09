January Transfer Window 2025: What Each Team Needs
The January transfer window is open and teams around the Premier League would be wise to reinforce their squads ahead of the business end of the season.
Liverpool have been the best team in the country so far and hold a commanding lead atop the table halfway through the campaign. Arsenal appear the most likely contender, though recent injuries have hampered the Gunners' pursuit. The race for the top four is one of the most exciting in recent history with Nottingham Forest the surprise team of the campaign. Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Fulham are all in contention as well.
For the rest of the big six, namely Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, January represents an opportunity to potentially head in new directions squad wise.
Arsenal
A Star Attacker
Some would say Arsenal as a club have dutifully backed Mikel Arteta in his managerial tenure. Others would say the board hasn't done enough to win meaningful silverware.
Arteta has consistently reinforced and overhauled his team over the years bringing in the likes of Gabriel, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko in defense. In midfield, Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice have been the two premier signings under Arteta. Up front, there's Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.
All of those names are or have been key players in Arteta's squad, and no one would argue that over the last 15 years Arsenal haven't needed a major overhaul in defense. Though, it's clear now what's needed to take Arsenal to the next level: a new star up front. That doesn't mean just a 30-goal a season striker, that can be a wide player as well.
Arsenal have dealt with a number of injuries this season, but none seem more detrimental to the team's progress than Bukayo Saka's absence. The team appears predictable and doesn't have that cutting edge without him in the side. Martinelli and Trossard have had moments this season, but aren't consistent performers to the level of Saka.
Whether that's bringing in Viktor Gyökeres or Alexander Isak as the new main man up top, or a dynamic winger like Nico Williams, this team needs someone to elevate it in the attacking department.
Chelsea
A Starting Center Back
No team on the planet has spent more money on transfers than Chelsea since their new ownership took over in May 2022. Aside from Reece James, the rarely utilized Harvey Vale and the disregarded Ben Chilwell, every player on Chelsea’s senior squad arrived post the new ownership takeover.
Since, the squad has gone through significant reconstruction and core players like Cole Palmer, Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Nicolas Jackson, and Levi Colwill have been brought in.Countless other players have arrived at Stamford Bridge, with the team even struggling to give minutes to big name signings like Christopher Nkunku and João Félix.
Some could argue that Chelsea don’t need to make any new moves and should just look to continue to give more opportunities to their in-house options. However, injuries have depleted one of the Blues weakest positions: center back.French duo Benoît Badiashile and Wesley Fofana will be out for considerable time, with the latter at risk of missing the rest of the season.
Fofana’s already dealt with two major knee injuries in the past, not necessarily an encouraging omen for a 24-year-old player. Recalling Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors and giving Josh Acheampong a first ever Premier League start paint the picture of Chelsea’s lack of options at center back.Chelsea's back line is the team’s Achilles heel.
Which is why the Blues could benefit from acquiring Marc Guehi, a former academy product, to partner Colwill, immediately raising the both floor and ceiling of the team’s defense. If unloading a large sum of money isn’t something Chelsea is looking to do in January, then recalling Trevoh Chalobah seems like a wise idea. In any case, Chelsea risk falling out of the Champions League places if they don’t address their issues in the middle of defense this window.
Tottenham Hotspur
A Central Defender
If this was being written a couple weeks prior, the easy answer would be goalkeeper. Guglielmo Vicario's injury has hurt a Spurs side that hasn't secured consistent results all season. Antonin Kinsky's signing changes that, but Ange Postecoglou needs more if he's going to deliver on his, more or less, promise to lift silverware in his second season.
Attacking reinforcements would reduce the load required for Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson given Richarlison's injury issues, but this team needs another center back to make up for Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero's absences.
Spurs are going to concede their fair share of goals with their high defensive line, but Archie Gray and Radu Drăgușin as a pairing isn't going to work if they want to win silverware... or finish in a European place.
Manchester United
A Striker
Some would argue, what don't Manchester United need?
Ruben Amorim's early troubles, save for a win in the Manchester derby and draw at Anfield, have highlighted the work the Portuguese manager has cut out for him. Amorim will stick with his system no matter what, that's apparent. But, he can't keep trying to fit square pegs into round holes.
Midfield remains a key area of concern given Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's age, but Amorim needs to make a decision on who stars up top. Neither Rasmus Højlund nor Joshua Zirkzee have made that position theirs. Amorim could look toward someone he trusts and someone that Arsenal should be after... Viktor Gyökeres.
The Swedish striker would be the perfect man to follow his old boss to Old Trafford.
Liverpool
Extend Salah and Van Dijk
Signings certainly would reinforce Liverpool's belief in Arne Slot to win the league in his first season, but there's the arugment to make that figuring out their star players' contract situations is even more important. Of the three, Trent Alexander-Arnold seems the most likely to leave and it's hard to compare his importance to the talismanic figures that are Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.
But, keeping Van Djik and Salah should be the top priority. Part of what's made Slot so successful in his first year has been not overhauling the way the team plays, but more making slight tweaks to what made Jürgen Klopp's team so scary. It doesn't help that Ryan Gravenberch is probably the most improved player in the league either.
Securing Van Dijk and Salah's services for the next few years will provide the team time to revitalize down the line and stability on the pitch. Oh, and they just happen to be world class players and club legends. A win-win for all involved.
Manchester City
A Defensive Midfielder
If Arsenal needing an attacker was clear cut, this is the most obvious one on the list. Manchester City has not been the same side without Rodri. The Spaniard's ACL injury derailed another title challenge, though some won't rule out City making a run at the title in the coming months. If any team and manager could, it's Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.
But, bringing in a new midfielder to cover for Rodri is of the utmost importance. İlkay Gündoğan probably felt like he'd be a squad player and eventually get his run of games when he returned to the team in August.