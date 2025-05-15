Jordi Alba Signs New Inter Miami Contract Extension
Inter Miami confirmed Jordi Alba signed a two-year contract extension to stay with the club through the 2027 Major League Soccer season.
Since transferring to Inter Miami in 2023, Alba has become a pillar of the club, along with Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets. Now, the 36-year-old put pen to paper to confirm his stay in the Sunshine State for the next two years.
Alba's initial contract was only through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025. The Herons exercised the option to keep the former Barcelona man in pink and black for Javier Mascherano's debut season in charge.
Now, Alba will remain at Inter Miami until he is 38 years old.
“I’m happy to renew my contract because I have the desire to continue competing, and because of how I feel at the club, with the affection I receive from fans at every match," Alba said in a club statement.
"I've been very comfortable these past two years at the Club, and I feel very loved by all the fans. We have that desire to continue competing, to continue winning, and, hopefully, win as many titles as possible."
The left back helped lead Inter Miami to the 2024 Supporters' Shield with five goals and 15 assists in 31 appearances in both the regular season and the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Alba was named a 2024 MLS All-Star for his stellar campaign.
Inter Miami have struggled this season, but Alba already has five assists in 11 MLS matches, the second-most on the team. The legendary left back will aim to get the Herons back on track ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup next month.